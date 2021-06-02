Serena Williams' Husband Shares Photo Of Her French Open Shoes Full Of Messages, See Pics

Tennis icon Serena Williams' husband as well as Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian has officially announced to the world about the pair of shoes that the 23-time Grand Slam winner is sporting in the ongoing French Open 2021 that is being contested at the Stade Roland Garros in Paris.

Serena Williams, who is a future Hall of Famer of the game would be hoping to make amends in this year's French Open as she looks to clinch her 24th Grand Slam and her entrepreneur hubby has come up with a unique way to boost the champion players' morale.

Serena Wiliams shoes

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Serena's husband Alexis Ohanian posted a few images of the sports shoes that will be worn by Serena Williams during the Roland Garros. What really stands out here is that, even though the accomplished tennis player gets custom-made shoes from Nike as part of a deal with the American-based global sportswear giant, but on this occasion, the footwear manufacturing firm has come up with a very inspirational message for Serena Williams.

Serena Williams shoe messages

Serena Williams' new pair of shoes boasts of some really inspirational messages and there's one more thing that is more dear to Williams apart from the messages.

Here's what the Nike shoes of Serena Williams conveys:

‘Never Stop Fighting” & “I don’t like to lose at anything but…I’ve grown most not from victories but setbacks”.

Apart from the never-say-die-attitude, the shoes are also embossed with the name of her three-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia. In fact, the messages on her shoes urge Serena Williams to put her best foot forward every time she steps onto the tennis court.

Serena Williams registers a hard-fought win in Round 1 of the French Open 2021

Coming back to French Open 2021, Serena Williams rolled back the years as she clinched a round one win at the ongoing French Open in Paris. The veteran clinched a convincing 7-6, 6-2 win over Romanian Irina-Camelia Begu to book a round 2 clash with Begu's compatriot Mihaela Buzărnescu.