Serena Williams Injury Update: Serena Williams Undergoes Oral Surgery, Out Of Miami Open

Serena Williams became the latest tennis star to withdraw from the Miami Open 2021 after undergoing oral surgery. Earlier, Novak Djokovic had announced his withdrawal when he cited coronavirus restrictions. The other stars to withdraw from the tournament are Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer who are nursing knee injuries.

Serena Williams Miami Open: Serena Williams injury update

In a recent statement, 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams announced her withdrawal from the Miami Open 2021. Williams said, "I'm disappointed to withdraw from the Miami Open because of recent oral surgery. Miami is a special tournament for me because it's my home. I am sad I won't be able to see the incredible fans this year, but I look forward to coming back soon."

Serena Williams Miami Open: Tournament director James Blake compliments Serena Williams

After the eight-time Miami Open winner, Serena Williams announced her withdrawal from the Miami Open 2021, tournament director James Blake complimented the tennis star. Blake said, "We will certainly miss having Serena at this year’s tournament and I know it was a very difficult decision for her. She has won the Miami Open more than any player in history, has a home here in South Florida and is always a fan favourite. We hope she is back on the court soon and look forward to welcoming her back here next year."

Serena Williams net worth

Having been one of the most successful women on the WTA tour, it is no surprise that Serena Williams is also one of the richest female sportswomen in the world. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the 39-year old is worth $200 million. As of 2020, Williams has earned $92,720,122 in career prize money from the WTA. As per several reports, the tennis ace earns around $8 million from tennis. Moreover, according to Forbes, her earnings of $93 million in prize money is twice as much as any other female tennis player.

Most of Serena Williams' earnings are a result of her lucrative endorsement deals. Williams endorses brands such as Nike, Kraft Foods, Gatorade, Delta Air Lines, Pepsi, IBM, among other sponsors. Furthermore, over the last six years, she has also invested in a portfolio of 50 startups, which reportedly are worth at least $10 million.

