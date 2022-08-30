Serena Williams was back at her best in her opening match at US Open 2022 despatching Montenegro's Danka Kovinić in straight sets, Williams won the match 6-3,6-3 to enter the second round of the final grand slam tournament of the year. The crowd had come up in huge numbers to witness Williams's last match of her glittering career and the former world no 1 dished out a solid performance to stay in the tournament.

US Open 2022: Serena Williams vs Danka Kovinic highlights

Williams had recently announced that she will be retiring from tennis following the US Open 2022. She arrived on the court in a diamond-encrusted black dress and was welcomed by fans with a huge round of applause. The American made a nervous start to her opening match but managed to race to a 2-0 lead in the opening set before Kovinic hit back with a break of her own and take a 3-2 lead in the opening set. However, Williams took the next three games to take the first set.

All the emotion from #SerenaWilliams inside Arthur Ashe Stadium tonight. pic.twitter.com/GvMPzdviiC — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 30, 2022

The second set was again a tight contest and Serena got a break at 3-2 courtesy of her shots from the back of the court. A love service game put the American to a 5-3 lead before she wrapped up the set and the match following which she let out her scream and celebrated the victory.

Serena twirls for another night 💃 pic.twitter.com/b7xDfQKIzj — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 30, 2022

US Open 2022 fans surprise Serena Williams

Following the opening round victory, Serena Williams not only received inspiring advice from Billie Jean King but also received a major surprise from the fans which King announced that the crowd had a surprise for the 23-time grand-slam singles title winner. After King prompted the packed crowd at centre court to m make the big reveal the 24,000 fans present in the stands raised coloured cards in unison, most of which were blue. Those that were in white spelt “We Love Serena.” Williams responded with a big smile and a happy twirl. Williams will be back in action in the second round of the US Open on Wednesday where she will face either Jaqueline Adina Cristian or the number 2 seeded Anett Kontaveit.