Serena Williams Posts Touching Tribute To Roger Federer: 'You Inspired Countless Millions'

While the tennis world was looking to get over Serena Williams’ retirement from tennis, 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer shocked everyone with his sudden announcement about retiring. Federer put out a statement on Thursday, and announced that he will end his trophy-laden career after ruling the courts for over two decades. While the development received reactions from all corners of the sports world, the 41-year-old Swiss legend also got a response from the 23-time women’s singles Grand Slam champion Serena Williams.

Williams posted a reply on Federer’s post about retiring and said, “So beautifully said. What. A. Class. Act.” At the same time, she also put out a separate post about Federer and said, “I wanted to find the perfect way to say this, as you so eloquently put this game to rest - perfectly done, just like your career. I have always looked up to you and admired you”.

Serena Williams welcomes Roger Federer to the retirement club

She further added that they witnessed similar career paths and explained how Federer was a inspiration for millions of people. “Our paths were always so similar, so much the same. You inspired countless millions and millions of people - including me - and we will never forget. I applaud you and look forward to all that you do in the future. Welcome to the retirement club. And thank you for being you @rogerfederer,” she wrote on Instagram.

Serena is regarded as the greatest women’s singles tennis player in the open era, courtesy of the 23 major titles she won during her career. She has the second-most no. of titles to her in name in the all-time list. On the other hand, Federer became the first men’s singles player to become a 20-time Grand Slam champion.

'Without you, those successes would have felt lonely': Roger Federer

Announcing his retirement, Federer mentioned that he is 41-year-old and has played over 1500 matches during his 24-year-long career. “Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dream, and now I must recognise when it is time to end my competitive career. Above all I must offer a special thank you to my unbelievable fans. You will never know how much strength and belief you have given me. The inspiring feeling of walking into full stadiums and arenas has been one of the huge thrills in my life. Without you, those successes would have felt lonely, rather than filled with joy and energy,” Federer said.