Serena Williams Retirement Rumours Float As Tennis Ace Could've Played Last French Open

Having recorded one of her earliest losses in Grand Slams in nearly a year Serena Williams has given rise to yet another batch of retirement rumours and conversations about her age and longevity on the tour. Queries like 'Serena Williams retirement' and 'Is Serena Williams retiring' started popping up on social media as the former World No. 1 fell to Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina in Round 4 of the French Open 2021 on Sunday, June 6.

Take a bow 👏￼



Elena Rybakina breaks Serena Williams five times in her 6-3, 7-5 upset to earn a spot in her first Slam final eight.#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/T2NYVwHbuo — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 6, 2021

Is Serena Williams retiring? Rumours loom after French Open 2021 loss

While she has made no official statements saying so - in fact, denying it vehemently after her loss to Rybakina - Serena Williams retirement rumours have started doing the rounds once again. Having won her last Grand Slam all the way back in 2017 - when she was pregnant with her daughter Alexis Olympia - Serena Williams has been on the hunt for an elusive 24th Slam title without much luck. While she has reached four finals (two Wimbledon and two US Open) since 2017, the Serena Williams record remains the second-best in the world - lagging one title behind Margaret Court's envious collection of 24 Grand Slams.

Besides her overall lack of ability to win the big games and big points in recent years, this year, in particular, has been a tough one for Williams. Battling injury early in the year, Williams had to forfeit her semi-final match against Ash Barty at Melbourne. She then went on to lose her Australian Open semi-final to Naomi Osaka before taking an extended break to switch over to clay. This too, got off to a terrible start, as the legend fell in Round 1 of the Italian Open and Round 2 of the Challenger Parma event.

While she broke down at her press match conference after the Australian Open loss this year, Serena Williams seems to be taking this defeat much better. According to reports, Williams was pleased with her RG performance and said that she was not thinking of retirement at any cost. Subject to such talks for many years now, the GOAT is sure to take them lightly as she prepares for a comeback at Wimbledon - her joint-most successful Slam with the Australian Open.

Serena Williams age

Serena Williams is 39 years of age at the time of writing. She will celebrate her 40th birthday on September 26, making her one of the oldest players on the WTA tour.

Image Credits: French Open Twitter