Serena Williams Ups Fashion Pedigree By Acing Stylish Look At Monaco Grand Prix

Tennis legend Serena Williams turned heads as she made an appearance at the F1 Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday, May 23. The 23-time Grand Slam champion has been on a bit of a downturn this month, going down in round one and two respectively at the Italian Open and the Parma Challenger. Having closely missed a chance to win her 24th Grand Slam and equal Margaret Court's record after her straight-set semi-final loss to Naomi Osaka at the Australian Open, Williams will come into the French Open under pressure to win her 4th title there and get the record.

A perfect service inside the box 😉@serenawilliams got to see the @AstonMartinF1 squad in action on Sunday#MonacoGP 🇲🇨 #F1 pic.twitter.com/T1c1sOuiVJ — Formula 1 (@F1) May 24, 2021

Monaco Grand Prix Serena Williams

Taking a little break before the whirlwind of the French Open 2021 begins, Serena Williams turned heads at the Monaco Grand Prix. The 39-year-old champion posted extensive stories of herself enjoying the glamorous waterfronts of Monte Carlo followed by her attending the race. The iconic Monaco Grand Prix Serena Williams outfit - a black sleeveless bodysuit, blue jean jacket, a brown plaid pencil skirt and the new essential, a mask - has also created massive buzz on social media. Cheering presumably for her "best friend" Lewis Hamilton, Williams waved the checkered flag as Max Verstappen won.

French Open 2021 schedule

While the order of play for the French Open 2021 has not been announced yet, it is expected that the breakdown will be similar to that of last year. The qualifying rounds of the tournament began on May 24 and will run till May 28. The main draw games will begin on May 30. The Men's singles final will take place, as is customary, on a Sunday, with the Women's Singles finals being wrapped up the day before, along with the Men's doubles. June 13 has been announced as the date for the Men's final. The final French Open 2021 schedule should be released soon.

Serena Williams daughter

Serena Williams is married to Reddit co-founder and executive chairman, Alexis Ohanian. After a whirlwind romance, Ohanian proposed to Williams in 2016. Just a few months later, Williams posted the now iconic, accidental pregnancy revelation on her Snapchat account — just weeks after she had won her 23rd Grand Slam title in Australia. Her daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. was born on September 1, 2017. She married Alexis Ohanian in November of 2016 in a lavish New Orleans ceremony.

Serena Williams net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Serena Williams is worth $200 million. As of 2021, the 38-year-old has earned $94,253,246 in career prize money. It is reported that Williams earned somewhere around $32 million from endorsement deals in 2020 alone. According to Forbes, Williams has an investment portfolio worth at least $10 million along with her stakes in various other sports clubs and her clothing line, S by Serena. Her sponsors include Audemars Piguet, Beats Electronics, Bumble, Gatorade, JPMorgan Chase, Nike, Upper Deck and Wilson Sporting Goods.

DISCLAIMER: The Serena Williams net worth figure has been sourced from various reports. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the numbers.

Image Credits: WTA website