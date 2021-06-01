Serena Williams Wins Fans Over By Reacting In French To Her Round 1 Win

Serena Williams rolled back the years as she clinched a round one win at the ongoing French Open in Paris. The veteran clinched a convincing 7-6, 6-2 win over Romanian Irina-Camelia Begu to book a round 2 clash with Begu's compatriot Mihaela Buzărnescu. While Serena dazzled on the court, she won hearts off it during her post-match media duties.

Serena Williams reacts in French following Round 1 win at French Open

Serena Williams has added another string to her bow as the 39-year-old delivered her post-match press conference in French. The 23-time Grand Slam champion's gesture was well received by fans and presenters with Roland-Garros sharing the same on social media. Williams had just registered a straight-set win over Irina-Camelia Begu as she looks to return to her fiery best and clinch an unprecedented 24th Grand Slam win. The 39-year-old survived a scare with Begu taking the first set to the wire in what was Williams' first night match win at the Roland-Garros.

The French Open organisers have introduced night matches under the Philippe Chatrier Court lights this year to provide some late drama for the fans but the match was played in an empty stadium because of a COVID-19 curfew in the French capital. Serena Williams' next match will be against Mihaela Buzărnescu on Wednesday.

Naomi Osaka news: Williams extends support to Japan star after withdrawal from French Open

Like various athletes and fans around the globe, Serena Williams also extended her support to Naomi Osaka, who pulled out of the French Open citing her battle with depression. The 39-year-old was inevitably asked for her reaction to Osaka’s decision and the tennis veteran responded by saying, “Honestly I just found out before I walked into the press conference, so that’s the extent of it right now for me." Last week, Williams was pressed for comments after Osaka had boycotted a presser, to which the 39-year-old said: “The only thing I feel is that I feel for Naomi. I feel like I wish I could give her a hug because I know what it’s like. Like I said, I’ve been in those positions. You just have to let her handle it the way she wants to, in the best way she thinks she can, and that`s the only thing I can say. I think she`s doing the best that she can."

