Shane Warne Demands Answers On Novak Djokovic's Visa Saga; 'Are These Facts True?'

Australian cricketer Shane Warne took to his Twitter handle on Monday and expressed his opinion on the ongoing visa cancellation saga of Serbian tennis great Novak Djokovic. Earlier on Monday, Djokovic’s visa was reinstated after Circuit Court Judge Anthony Kelly decided in favour of the tennis player during his court hearing against the Minister for Home Affairs. Djokovic's unvaccinated status from the COVID-19 vaccine led to the cancellation of his visa upon arriving in Melbourne last week, after getting detained by the Australian Border Force.

Shane Warne expresses concerns about Novak Djokovic's visa saga

Djokovic spent four nights at a Melbourne immigration detention hotel before Judge Kelly ordered his release within 30 minutes of his decision. Meanwhile, a day later, Aussie legend Shane Warne expressed his concerns on the matter by saying that he has read so many reports about the messy and embarrassing saga and wonders if the facts are true. “Novak tested positive to covid Dec 16 & attended a public event on the 17th that inc children. Said he hadn’t travelled in 14 days before arriving in Oz but travelled Jan 2 to Spain?,'' Warne tweeted expressing concerns.

Are these facts true? As I’ve read so many different reports in this messy embarrassing saga.

Novak tested positive to covid Dec 16 & attended a public event on the 17th that inc children.

Said he hadn’t travelled in 14 days before arriving in Oz but travelled Jan 2 to Spain ? — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) January 11, 2022

In the meantime, in a second tweet, the former leg-spinner said, “And did Novak have a medical exemption? If so - has the person who gave it to him been identified? What was that exemption? Just trying to get the facts as I’m embarrassed as a Victorian at this situation. Vic Govt are quiet? Can someone explain to us in plain Eng please”.

And did Novak have a medical exemption ? If so - has the person who gave it to him been identified ? What was that exemption ? Just trying to get the facts as I’m embarrassed as a Victorian at this situation. Vic Govt are quiet ? Can someone explain to us in plain Eng please 👍 — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) January 11, 2022

Novak Djokovic begins training for Australian Open 2022

Meanwhile, Djokovic returned to training for the upcoming Australian Open 2022, after his visa was reinstated on Monday. As per AP, the tennis star held a second practice session at Melbourne Park on his second day out of detention on Tuesday, focussing on his bid to earn the 21st Grand Slam title of his career. The Australian Open 2022 is scheduled to begin on January 17 at Melbourne Park where Djokovic has been confirmed as the top seed. Djokovic won his 20th Grand Slam title by winning the year-opening major tournament last year and will defend his title this year.

Novak Djokovic's tweets after joining practice

I’m pleased and grateful that the Judge overturned my visa cancellation. Despite all that has happened,I want to stay and try to compete @AustralianOpen

I remain focused on that. I flew here to play at one of the most important events we have in front of the amazing fans. 👇 pic.twitter.com/iJVbMfQ037 — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) January 10, 2022

For now I cannot say more but THANK YOU all for standing with me through all this and encouraging me to stay strong 🙏🙏🙏🙏 — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) January 10, 2022

