Shocking New Twist In Novak Djokovic's Court Battle Against Visa Cancellation; Read Here

Novak Djokovic's lawyers said in an Australian court that the Serbian tennis player had received a confirmation letter from the Department of Home Affairs stating that he met the requirements for a quarantine-free arrival in the country. Djokovic's lawyers claimed in the court that the World No. 1 ranked player understood from the letter that he was eligible to enter Australia to compete in the upcoming Australian Open.

"Mr Djokovic had also received, on 01 January 2022, a document from the Department of Home Affairs (“Department”) in regard to his “Australian Travel Declaration” (“Declaration Assessment”). The Declaration Assessment told Mr Djokovic that, “[his] Australia Travel Declaration [had] been assessed,” and that “[his] responses indicate[d] that [he met] the requirements for a quarantine-free arrival into Australia where permitted by the jurisdiction of your arrival,” that jurisdiction being Victoria," the court filing read.

Djokovic's Australian Open row

Djokovic arrived in Australia on Wednesday and was immediately taken to an immigration hotel after being grilled by the Australian Border Force for hours over irregularities in visa form. Djokovic was granted a medical exemption by Tennis Australia and the Victoria state government so that he could participate in the Australian Open unvaccinated. However, upon landing at the Melbourne airport, Djokovic was informed that his visa has been revoked.

The Australian Border Force said Djokovic failed to provide appropriate evidence to show why he was granted a medical exemption from the COVID-19 vaccine. It was also reported that Djokovic's visa was cancelled because his team had applied for the wrong type of visa for a person with a medical exemption.

Meanwhile, leaked documents emerged on Friday showing Tennis Australia had wrongly informed players that they can enter Australia unvaccinated if they can produce proof to show they had the infection in the past six months. The document, which is a letter sent by Tennis Australia to the Association of Tennis Professionals and has been accessed by the Herald Sun, shows that the players were incorrectly informed that they will be allowed to enter Australia if they prove they had the virus after July.

Court documents that came out on Friday also show that Djokovic's lawyers contended in the court that the tennis player was granted a medical exemption because of his recent COVID-19 illness. Djokovic's lawyers claimed that he had tested positive for COVID-19 on December 16 and was granted the exemption based on that. Djokovic's case is all set to be heard on Monday and a ruling is expected on the same day.

Image: AP/FCFCOA.GOV.AU