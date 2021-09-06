Silver Medalist Bhavina Patel Eyeing Gold at Paris 2024; Shares Her Admiration For PM Modi

The Tokyo Paralympics 2020 concluded on Sunday with some epic performances of athletes from all around the world. Team India ended their Tokyo Paralympics campaign on a high as they ended their campaign with 19 medals including five gold that helped them sign off 24th in the overall tally - the highest ever. However, silver-medalist Bhavina Patel is not satisfied and determined to win Gold at the Paris Paralympics 2024. Bhavina is also looking forward to meet PM Modi and draw inspiration from him.

Indian Para table tennis player Bhavina Patel won silver medal after losing out to China's Zhou Ying in Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Women's Singles class 4 category final. World number one Zhou Ying had overwhelmed Bhavina Patel in straight sets by 3-0 (11-7, 11-5, 11-6) in just 19 minutes to clinch gold in Tokyo Games.

Bhavina Patel on TOPS

Bhavina had opened India's account in the recently concluded Tokyo Paralympics when she won silver in Table Tennis. Expressing her feelings on winning silver medal for India, Bhavina told ANI, "It's big as I have won a medal for my country. I'm sure many people will be inspired by my journey. People who want to do something in their life will get inspired by my journey."

Further talking about the challenges she faced during her journey, Bhavina said, "There is no life if there are no problems. Challenges always make you strong, one must not lose hope. Many people supported me, especially SAI, PCI, Blind People Association who gave me the platform and I want to thank them all."

"Also not to forget, the robotic support provided to me by TOPS. It helped me a lot to improve my game performance. The robot given to me is of advance quality, where I could play a variety of shots like spin, cut. It actually improved my game," she added.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) TOPS initiative began in 2014, where the government funds top athletes (core group) for their training and competitions. It was expanded last year to include junior athletes (developmental group) who will get Rs 25,000 out-of-pocket allowance per month.

Bhavina on Paris 2024 and PM Modi

The table tennis star has set sights on upcoming events but wants to win gold at Paris 2024.

"I want to focus on Commonwealth, Asian Games and World Championship for now but my goal has increased. My next aim is to win Gold medal at the 2024 Paris Games," said Bhavina.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet the Paralympians. Speaking about the same, Bhavina said, "I want to take inspiration from PM Modi as everyone says PM sir motivates well."

Meanwhile, the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) will award Tokyo Paralympics silver medallist Bhavina Patel with Rs 31 lakh.

Bhavina Patel Terms Her Triumph at Tokyo 'proud Moment'

Earlier, Bhavina speaking to Republic TV, had revealed how much winning silver meant to her. "I am feeling very happy that everyone is enjoying and celebrating (referring to her silver medal triumph) and it is indeed a proud moment for me", said Bhavina Patel during an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network.

"I have not yet spoken to my family because even they are addressing the media (back home) and even I am getting many phone calls over here as well. Therefore, I have not been able to communicate with them for now," she added.

