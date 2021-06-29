Simona Halep Posts Emotional Message And Explains Tokyo Olympics Withdrawal

The tennis event at the Tokyo Olympics is already bereft of star power following the withdrawal of some top tennis stars from the mega event. The likes of Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal and last year's US Open champion Dominic Thiem have already withdrawn from the Tokyo Olympics and the latest to join the list is World No. 3 Simona Halep. The news regarding the withdrawal was made official by Halep on her Twitter handle. Apart from Halep, three-time Grand Slam title winner Stan Wawrinka also announced his withdrawal from the Olympics after undergoing surgery on his left foot. The former Olympic Games gold medallist won the yellow metal at Bejing Olympics in 2008 while playing men’s doubles alongside Roger Federer.

Tokyo Olympics: Simona Halep injury update

Simona Halep was hoping to defend her Wimbledon crown this year but withdrew from the ongoing tournament at the last moment after failing to recover in time from her calf injury. Speaking about the withdrawal from Tokyo Olympics, Halep tweeted that it is very hard to digest that she will not be part of the Tokyo Olympics. She also wrote about cheering for her country as she continues to recover from her calf injury.

The last two Olympics outings have not been memorable for the Romanian as she suffered an opening-round loss at the London Olympics in 2012 and skipped the 2016 Rio Games due to concerns over the Zika virus. Back in May, the 29-year-old had to exit a claycourt event in Rome after picking up the injury during her second-round match against Angelique Kerber following which she was forced to miss the French Open after failing to recover.

Nothing brings me more pride than representing Romania, but sadly the recovery from my calf injury requires more time and I have made the decision to withdraw from the Olympic Games this summer. After the disappointment of missing the French Open and Wimbledon... pic.twitter.com/Q6UziyHhpI — Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) June 28, 2021

having to skip the Olympics is incredibly tough to digest, but I am determined to come back stronger 💪



I will be watching and cheering on the Romanian athletes from home ❤️🇷🇴 — Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) June 28, 2021

Wimbledon women's singles

On Tuesday the Women's section at Wimbledon 2021 will witness seven-time Wimbledon champion Serena Williams will return to Centre Court to begin her latest bid for a record-tying 24th major title. Back in 2019, Williams was beaten by Halep in the final, while the 2020 edition of the tournament was called out due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. The 6th seed American will open her campaign against 100th-ranked Aliaksandra Sasnovich. Williams is 77-1 in first-round matches at major tournaments. American sensation Coco Gauff, who reached the fourth round in her Wimbledon debut two years ago at age 15, begins her campaign against Francesca Jones. No. 1-seed Ash Barty from Australia will be first on Centre Court to play Carla Suárez Navarro.

