Simona Halep Throws Light On Military Patrolling And Life Amidst Romania Lockdown

The coronavirus pandemic has had a devastating effect not only on the lives of the people but also the sporting world. The tennis calendar was brought to a standstill by the coronavirus with the clay-court season getting wiped out and recently, the All England Tennis Club decided that getting the Wimbledon cancelled was a better option than postponing it. Recently , imbledon champion Simona Halep spoke to CNN where she spoke about the Romania lockdown situation as well as how she is adjusting to the new pace of life.

Romania lockdown: Simona Halep speaks about the current situation

According to CNN report during the Romania lockdown, people over the age of 65 has to stay at home while the rest of the country is only allowed to leave home for essential shopping or work, only if they carry a letter from their employers. The report says that night-time curfew has also been enforced amidst the Romania lockdown.

During the interview from her home in Bucharest, Simona Halep said that she has not been going out at all as she is a person who takes these things very seriously and is also nervous about them. Help further said that the lockdown has been very strict in Romania, with military personnel on the streets not allowing people outside the house.

Romania Lockdown: Simona Halep on spending time at home

Simona Halep donated medical equipment to hospitals in Constanta and Bucharest last month. Speaking about spending time in self-isolation, Halep said that the current situation in Romania is quite scary. She further added that she tries not to watch too much or read too much in the news as she find it very worrying.

She also spoke about focusing on helping where she can as well as staying positive and strong while being inside the house.

She added that although she misses the WTA Tour, her colleagues and playing WTA events, she is not sure about the tennis season resuming any time soon. The ATP and WTA recently decided that the tennis should be put on hold until at least July 13 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Romania lockdown: The current situation of the country

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis had announced the Romania lockdown on March 24. Despite the lockdown, the situation in Romania is not well as the John Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center reported that there have been 498 deaths from 9,242 confirmed coronavirus cases as of April 22.

Wimbledon Cancelled: Simona Halep disappointed over not able to defend her title

Simona Halep was all set to defend her title at this year's Wimbledon event before the organisers decided to cancel the event. Simona Halep took to Twitter and said that she was sad to hear that the tournament won’t take place this year. She also wrote that last year's final will forever be one of the happiest days of her life, but the world is going through something bigger than tennis and Wimbledon will be back, which means she has to wait to defend her title