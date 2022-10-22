Simona Halep To 'fight Hardest Match Of Her Life' After Shocking Doping Suspension

After shockingly being suspended for doping, former world number one Simona Halep has revealed that she is set to 'fight the hardest battle of her life' and that is the fight for the truth. The Romanian international's latest social media post comes after she was provisionally suspended by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) for failing a drug test during the US Open last month.

Simona Halep to 'fight biggest battle of her life'

Taking to her official Instagram account, Simona Halep wrote, "Today begins the hardest match of my life: a fight for the truth. I have been notified that I have tested positive for a substance called Roxadustat in an extremely low quantity, which came as the biggest shock of my life."

Speaking of her own career so far, she added, "Throughout my whole career, the idea of cheating never even crossed my mind once, as it is totally against all the values I have been educated with. Facing such an unfair situation, I feel completely confused and betrayed."

She then promised to fight for the truth by adding, "I will fight until the end to prove that I never knowingly took any prohibited substance and I have faith that sooner or later, the truth will come out."

Halep then concluded her remarks by adding that her reputation far succeeds the number of titles she has won or the amount of money she has earned during the course of her career. "It's not about the titles or the money. It's about honour, and the love story that I have developed with the game of tennis over the last 25 years," explained Halep.

Simona Halep provisionally suspended by ITIA

Simona Halep's latest post comes after the ITIA issued a statement, confirming that the Romanian international was provisionally suspended due to a doping violation. The statement read,