Six-time Grand Slam Champion Boris Becker Jailed For Two And Half Years For Hiding Assets

Six-time men's singles Grand Slam champion Boris Becker has been sentenced to two and a half years of prison after being found guilty of four violations of the Insolvency Act. He will require to serve at least half of that sentence inside prison.

According to foreign media reports, Boris Becker has been sentenced to two and a half years in prison after being found guilty of hiding hundreds of thousands of pounds worth of assets. This major development comes after the legendary German tennis player was convicted of four charges under Britain's Insolvency Act earlier this month. These included failing to disclose, conceal and remove significant assets following a bankruptcy trial, amongst others.

The London court jailed the 54-year old after he was found guilty of transferring €42,700 to nine recipients (£356,000). These included the bank accounts of his ex-wife Barbara and his estranged wife Sharley after being declared bankrupt in 2017. And that is not it, as Becker was also convicted of failing to declare a property in Germany as well as hiding an 825,000 bank loan and shares in a technology firm.

Boris Becker's career achievements

It is shocking to see the downfall of Boris Becker, considering the extraordinary career he has had. The German tennis legend won his first Grand Slam title at the age of 17 when he lifted the Wimbledon title in 1985 and, as a result, became an instant star in the sport.

After that, he went on to win two more titles at the All England Club before winning the Australian and the US Open. And that is not it, as Becker also won three year-end championships, 13 Masters series and Olympic gold for his country in 1992.