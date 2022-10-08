'Sometimes It's Hell': Nick Kyrgios Reveals Why He Plays Both In Singles & Doubles Events

Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios announced his withdrawal from the ongoing Japan Open 2022 tournament on October 7, ahead of his singles quarter-final match against Taylor Fritz, alongside the doubles event. Revealing the reason behind his sudden retirement, the 27-year-old revealed that he suffered a left-knee injury. This forced him out of the singles quarter-final that was scheduled to be played on October 7, followed by the doubles semi-final, which was to be played on October 8.

Meanwhile, during the ATP tournament in Japan, Kyrgios made a few notable revelations about his career, having had an eventful season so far. Teaming up with Thanasi Kokkinakis, the 27-year-old claimed the Australian Open men's doubles crown but lost to Novak Djokovic in the final of the men's singles event at Wimbledon 2022. Speaking to the reports in a post-match press conference, the Aussie shed light on why he likes playing both the doubles and singles modality of the game.

'Tennis can be so stressful in singles': Nick Kyrgios

Kyrgios revealed playing in the singles game can be stressful at times, as one has to make great effort to maintain seriousness and concentration. “Tennis can be so stressful in singles. Sometimes it's hell. You have to make an exhausting effort for a long time to maintain seriousness and concentration, you have a very high responsibility on the court,” Kyrgios told reporters.

He went on to add that he competes in both events, citing the reason as earning money. “I want to compete well in singles and doubles, because I'm here to earn money, this is my job and that's why I compete in both modalities,” Kyrgios stated. In the meantime, following his withdrawal on Friday, a ‘heartbroken’ Kyrgios said Japan Open is one of his favourite tournaments and he is disappointed with the abrupt end to his campaign.

Earlier this year, the fifth seed at Tokyo pulled out of Atlanta Open due to a left-knee issue and made a sensational comeback to reach the US Open 2022 quarter-final. I've been playing amazing tennis all year and actually was dealing with a bit of a knee issue around the US Open time. I got back home and probably didn't take enough time off, to be honest. I went straight back into training," Kyrgios explained.