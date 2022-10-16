'Sorry, I Need Them': Iga Swiatek Politely Turns Down Fan's Request For Her Racquet; Watch

Iga Swiatek has been on a roll in the 2022 season as she entered her ninth final on the WTA circuit this year. The World No. 1 showed resilience and came back from a set down to beat Jessica Pegula 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 in the semi-finals of the San Diego Open. The Polish star is set to meet the winner of the second semi-final between Danielle Collins and qualifier Donna Vekic. The second semifinal saw the final set being tied at 2-2 when the match was delayed by rain. Vekic took the first set and Collins the second, both 6-4.

Top ranked Iga Swiatek breaks fan's heart

Fans asking players for one of their items from their tennis kit bag is a very common thing. The players oblige their fans by giving them things like a head or wristband, a signed tennis ball and sometimes even their tennis racquet. Following the match against Jessica Pegula, Swiatek was asked by a fan to give her tennis racquet as a remembrance. The Polish star usually obliges her fans but this time she politely denied the request after realising that she would need her racquet for the San Diego Open final as the crowd burst into laughter.

"Sorry I need them." 😂@iga_swiatek as sweet as ever as she kindly denies a request for a racquet of hers. #SanDiegoOpen pic.twitter.com/jiwmDj3JDP — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) October 16, 2022

Apart from making her way to the San Diego Open final, Swiatek won her 63rd match of the 2022 season, equaling the 2016 total of Angelique Kerber for the most Hologic WTA Tour victories in the past six years. Swiatek, who defeated Pegula for the fourth time this year, will become the fourth woman to finish the year with more than 10,000 points in the WTA Tour rankings, after Victoria Azarenka, Maria Sharapova and Serena Williams.

Iga Swiatek vs Jessica Pegula match highlights

Swiatek has made America her happy hunting ground this season as she has now won 23 of the 24 matches played in the country. She recently won the US Open singles crown. Coming to the San Diego semi-final, the two-hour Swiatek-Pegula match featured numerous tight rallies, but Swiatek’s repertoire of side-to-side groundstrokes and drop shots proved Pegula’s downfall. Almost immediately after the first set ended, a light rain began to fall, causing a 65-minute delay. Following the resumption of the match, Swiatek broke Pegula’s serve to take a 4-2 lead in the third set. She won the final two games, with the winning point coming after Pegula forehand that landed near the bottom of the net.