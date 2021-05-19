Sports Ministry approaches UK Govt to Get Visa For Sania Mirza’s Son For Upcoming Series

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports of India on Wednesday approached the United Kingdom government, through the Ministry of External Affairs, to grant a visa to the two-year-old son of tennis player Sania Mirza. The Sports Ministry through India's External Ministry approached the UK government so that Sania Mirza can take her son with her while she participates in a series of competitions in the United Kingdom, ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

India's Lawn Tennis player Sania Mirza has been granted the visa as she will be participating in the Nottingham Open, beginning June 6 followed by the Birmingham Open on June 14, the Eastbourne Open on June 20, followed by the Wimbledon Grand Slam, beginning June 28. However, her son and his caretaker have not received UK visas owing to the travel restrictions on Indian travellers," said the Sports Authority of India (SAI) in an official statement.

Notably, Sania Mirza had approached the Ministry requesting help with the visa of her son Izhaan Mirza Malik and his caretaker. Sania stated that she cannot leave a two-year-old child behind as she travels for a month.

The Ministry's official statement said, "The request was immediately taken up by the Sports Ministry and a letter has already been sent to MEA requesting them to take up the matter in the UK through the Indian Embassy in London."

As a mother Sania be allowed to take her son- Kiren Rijiju

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju revealed that the ministry had got Sania's plea a few days back and he felt that it is important for a mother to be allowed to take her son along with her. "We received this request from Sania a few days back, and I felt that it is important that as a mother Sania be allowed to take her two-year-old son along so that she can participate with a free mind without worrying for her child back home."

"I have approved the request and sports ministry officials have initiated the process with the MEA. The Sports Ministry's effort has always been to provide every support to our athletes. We are hopeful that the UK Government will see merit in this case and allow the child to travel with Sania," he added.

(Image Credits: PTI/mirzasaniar-Instagram)

(Story Inputs: ANI)