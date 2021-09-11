Sporty US Open Finalist Emma Raducanu Enjoys High-speed Hot Lap At Silverstone

The US Open Ladies final is set to witness history as Emma Raducanu and Leylah Fernandez would be competing in the first all-teen final since Serena Williams and Martina Hingis featured in the 1999 US Open final. Raducanu also made history by becoming the first qualifier to reach the final of a women's Grand Slam event. However, recent videos have revealed that the British teenager also has a thrill for speed and was interested in karting and motocross when she was younger.

Emma Raducanu loved karting and motocross during younger days

Ahead of the iconic Italian Grand Prix this weekend, F1 posted a Tweet to highlight that Emma Raducanu also 'loved karting and motocross when she was younger.' Fans can have a look at the video below where the 18-year old Brit can be seen being driven around the Silverstone circuit. While she did seemed scared on certain occasions, one can clearly see her enjoying the thrill of high speeds.

"Don't fancy swapping seats then?!"#USOpen finalist @EmmaRaducanu loved karting and motocross when she was younger, and she still has the need for speed! 🙌



Netizens react to Emma Raducanu's high-speed ride

US Open Ladies final: Emma Raducanu vs Leylah Fernandez details

18-year old Emma Raducanu will face 19-year old Leylah Fernandez in the US Open Ladies final on Saturday night. The match is scheduled to commence live at 1:30 AM IST on September 12. This all-teen final is about to be just the eighth all-teen Grand Slam final in the Open era (since 1968).

