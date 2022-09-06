Rafael Nadal's bid for the fifth US Open crown ended after his shocking exit in the fourth round at the hands of Frances Tiafoe. Following Daniil Medvedev's defeat, Nadal had a chance to not only lift the title but also claim the No 1 ranking only to come up short. Besides the ouster of the 22-time Grand Slam Champion (Nadal), the match also witnessed two former tennis greats questioning the size of Rafael Nadal's tennis bag.

2022 US Open: Martina Navratilova, Jim Courier discuss Rafael Nadal's tennis bag

The discussion over Rafael Nadal's tennis bag happened during the second set. The Spaniard was sitting on the bench during the changeover at 5-4 while trying to look out for something around in his racket bag. Tennis greats Martina Navratilova and Jim Courier decided to pick up on the size of his bag, trying to guess about what was inside the bag.

According to express.co.uk, Jim Courier while speaking on Amazon Prime Video said, "Nadal’s got so many tricks up his sleeve, look at all the stuff he’s got in his bag, he’s pulling out everything,”. Navratilova while being surprised at the size of the tennis bag joked: “I bet you he’s got stuff nobody else has. Because he’s got massive bags and it can’t just be double back up and triple back up, there’s got to be some seriously secretive stuff in there.”

Courier while agreeing to Navratilova's comments praised Rafael Nadal for his ability to stay prepared. The former world no 1 said, "Some pretty cool stuff in there," the former world No 1 said. "Lots of gear, lots of wristbands, lots of shoes and shorts and socks and all that stuff. He’s ready for whatever. Such a prepared player."

2022 US Open: Rafael Nadal vs Frances Tiafoe match highlights

Frances Tiafoe earned his first win against Rafael Nadal following his win in Arthur Ashe Stadium. on Monday. The 24-year old American advanced to his maiden US Open quarterfinal and will now face Andrey Rublev in the last-eight. Coming to the Rafael Nadal vs Frances Tiafoe match the american started strongly by claiming the first set against former US Open champion.

Nadal in the earlier rounds have comeback from being set down to win the match and the spaniard once again raised his game while capitalised on errors made by his opponent. The Spaniard made a comeback winning the second set 6-4. However, Tiafoe soaked up the pressure and performed well to take the third set and stay ahead of the his opponent.In the fourth set, Nadal raced to a 3-1 lead but Tiafoe stuck worked his way back into the set. The Americans won the next five straight games to seal the victory