Stefanos Tsitsipas 'booed' By Arthur Ashe Crowd, Defends Toilet Breaks After US Open Exit

Greek Tennis star Stefanos Tsitsipas saw his exit from the 2021 US Open after being defeated by 18-year-old Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz. He lost the third-round match 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(2), 0-6, 7-6(5) to Alcaraz at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on Saturday. Through the match, the Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd vocally jeered the World no. 3 while cheering for his opponent Alcaraz. Tsitsipas' bathroom breaks too invited criticism from the audience.

World No. 3 faces heat from the crowd for the timing and length of his toilet breaks.

As reported by ESPN, Tsitsipas after his exit from the 2021 US Open, said, "I took my toilet break as a normal athlete. Might have taken a bit longer than other athletes. But if there is a rule that says there's a specific amount of time that you are allowed to take, then I would probably try and follow that protocol, that rule, and stay within the guidelines and try and follow it as much as possible.”

Fact of the day. It takes Stefanos Tsitipas twice as long to go the bathroom as it takes Jeff Bazos to fly into space. Interesting. 🚽 🚀 — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) August 31, 2021

Tsitsipas has become the centre of all attention in the Tennis world ever since his first-round match against Andy Murray. Murray after being furious at Tsitsipas for taking an eight-minute-long toilet break during the match, posted a cheeky tweet criticizing the Greek tennis player. Coming to the third round match, Tsitsipas suggested that some athletes have taken more time in the toilet than they are allowed to, although not suggesting any names, he said, “For me, the only thing I did is a change from wet clothes to dry clothes. Apparently, it's a huge issue. Then you have these players that everyone knows they're taking so much time, but no one says anything”.

According to news agency Press Association, Tsitsipas, responding to the audience jeers, said, “I’m not pretending that everyone loves me. My intentions are not to be loved by everyone. Every person can choose their favourite player, pick a side. I felt that way, but I kind of have ignored it. Because people don’t know, that’s the thing. When people are not really in the sport and don’t know what is happening, I mean, all these accusations have been completely false. Then the crowd here, I guess these two things were the most intense that took place here. I was surprised in a way. I don’t really let myself take me down because I’m out there playing my game. I mean, fan support is important, but I just need to go out there and perform. It doesn’t matter at that point.”

Earlier in the 2021 Cincinnati Open, Tsitsipas was accused of texting his coach during a match. Dismissing all accusations he had said they were completely false, labelling it the most ridiculous thing he has ever heard.

