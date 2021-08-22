Stefanos Tsitsipas Defends Bathroom Break In SF; Alleges Chair Umpire 'customized Rules'

World number three Stefanos Tsitsipas took a controversial lengthy bathroom break in his semi-final defeat to Alexander Zverev in the Cincinnati Open. Zverev raised an issue with Tsitsipas' break as he walked off the court with his entire kit bag after losing the first set. The German suggested that the Greek star could be getting illegal coaching during the break as Tsitsipas' father was also texting on the phone during his son's eight-minute break.

Stefanos Tsitsipas' bathroom break raised legitimacy doubts

Stefanos Tsitsipas, who is well known to take bathroom breaks during matches, was quick to defend his controversial actions by stating that he takes such breaks to change his 'sweaty' clothes. During his post-match press conference, world number three said, "I have already said it. Nothing crazy. It's not astrophysics. I'm heading towards the locker room to go change my T-shirt. I don't think it would be very nice if I change my shorts on the court in front of everybody. I prefer to do that in the locker room, including socks and shoes."

The Greek star added, "I'm a person that sweats a bit more than others. I think it's acceptable. Some people were teasing me and making fun of this, but it's just how it works for me. People have to understand. I'm not going to stop doing it because it makes me feel better when I step out on the court to begin the new set."

Stefanos Tsitsipas alleged that chair umpire customized rules

While no questions were raised by the chair umpire for Stefanos Tsitsipas's first bathroom break, he was prevented from taking a second break before the third set. The chair umpire told the Greek star that he had used his quota of breaks. Despite the chair umpire having clarified why he was preventing Tsitsipas from going for a second break, the Greek star slammed him for customizing the rules as per his liking.

"I somehow managed it, but it wasn't nice of him not to let me go. I don't know if the player's reaction influenced that, or it is in the rulebook, which I don't think it is. I will check it later. A player shall be allowed to go to the bathroom in every single set, as far as I know, it. The referee, for some reason, wanted to customize the rules up to his liking, which was not nice," said the world number three.

A frustrated Tsitsipas added, "I have had issues with this referee in the past. I don't know why he's so strict. I don't know why he wants to head towards his way, and, you know, it's not nice. It's not nice. We are trying to play tennis out there, obviously sweating a lot, giving our best effort, and our effort is not really being appreciated. I'm very sad to see it be this way." Meanwhile, as per the rulebook, a player is entitled to just one bathroom break during a match.

(Image credit: AP)