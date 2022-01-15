Stefanos Tsitsipas Hesitant To Talk On Novak Djokovic Issue, Excited For Netflix Series

With Novak Djokovic almost ruled out of the upcoming Australian Open due to visa cancellation, 4th seed Stefanos Tsitsipas will be facing his chances of reaching the final. Ahead of the first Grand Slam tournament of the year the Greek star while attending the press conference on Saturday downplayed the Novak Djokovic issue and also spoke about featuring in documentary series on Netflix.

Stefanos Tsitsipas on Novak Djokovic COVID vaccine saga before Australian Open

During the press conference, Stefanos Tsitsipas was asked by reporters about the Novak Djokovic vaccine saga to which the Greek star replied that he was there to talk about tennis and not Novak Djokovic. He said, " I won't lie. It has been pretty much on every news outlet the last couple of weeks. It has received a lot of attention. A lot of people are obviously talking about it. That's why I'm here to talk about tennis. Not enough tennis has been talked about in the last couple of weeks, which is a shame."

Stefanos Tsitsipas on being part of tennis documentary on Netflix

In the latest tennis news, Netflix has teamed up with the ATP Tour, ATP Media, WTA Tour and four Grand Slam Tournaments beginning with the 2022 season at the Australian Open to bring this unique documentary series to the viewers. The series will give fans an unfiltered look at the inside life of competitive tennis through the perspective of the players and their teams.

The series will witness cameras capturing moments from two tours, the Australian Open, Roland Garros, Wimbledon and the US Open. According to ATP Website, the series will also be the first sports programme of its kind to provide an equal platform to the men’s and women’s competitors of the sport, in keeping with the equal stage they share throughout the year.

Stefanos Tsitsipas while speaking on being a part of the Netflix documentary tennis series said, " I’m very privileged to be in it. I’m extremely happy they’re bringing this to tennis and making something similar in that sense. I had no doubts about signing up for it. It’s one of the best shows out there.” Stefanos Tsitsipas will start his Australian Open campaign against his friend Mikael Ymer.

Image: Australian Open/ Instagram