Stefanos Tsitsipas Hits Back At Nick Kyrgios' Jibe Over Fake Laver Cup Friendships

World No.6 Stefanos Tsitsipas, during his recent conversation with Eurosport, has hit back at Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios’following his comments on the Laver Cup. Nick Kyrgios, in a chat with Andy Murray a few days ago, slammed Team Europe for having ‘no banter’ while having a few glasses of wine.

Nick Kyrgios talks to Andy Murray on Stefanos Tsitsipas and Laver Cup

During the chat, Nick Kyrgios was asked by Andy Murray about his love for playing team events. Kyrgios replied that playing team events is fun. Taking a dig at Team Europe though, Nick Kyrgios said that at the Laver Cup, he is there with his best friends trying to beat some European guys who have no banter and act like they care for one week, which makes him angry.

Taking about Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev, Nick Kyrgios revealed that both the stars hate each other, but pretend to be best friends, which is annoying for him. Following Kyrgios' comments, Stefanos Tsitsipas hit back at the Australian's sledging by calling the Laver Cup his 'favourite tournament'. The World No.6 said the tournament offers him a chance to learn and play doubles with the likes of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, which is 'very emotional'.

Stefanos Tsitsipas on playing with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal

During his chat with Eurosport, Stefanos Tsitsipas said that he loves the vibe at the Laver Cup, with participating players coming into the tournament as a union, trying to represent their continent and it just felt magical to be on the same team as Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Talking about playing doubles with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, Stefanos Tsitsipas it was a great experience for him and a dream come true for sure. He further said as a child, he would never have dreamt that a tournament like the Laver Cup would ever happen.

Nick Kyrgios hits at Novak Djokovic

Apart from taking a dig at Stefanos Tsitsipas, Kyrgios also went after Novak Djokovic during his chat on Instagram. While talking to Andy Murray, Nick Kyrgios called him a better player than Djokovic and also said that Djokovic was playing dodgeball on his serve, while Andy Murray was slapping it for a winner.

(IMAGE: STEFANOS TSITSIPAS / NICK KYRGIOS / INSTAGRAM)