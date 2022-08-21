Stefanos Tsitsipas Shows Off Dance Moves After Epic Win Over Daniil Medvedev; WATCH

World number seven Stefanos Tsitsipas was in outstanding form on Saturday as he clinched a win over top-ranked men's singles player Daniil Medvedev in three sets. After winning a nail-biting first set by a score of 8-6 in the tie-break, the Greek lost the second set 6-3 before winning the third and final set by a score of 6-3. Following his epic win over the Russian, Tsitsipas showed off some brilliant dance moves to the crowd as seen in the video below.

Stefanos Tsitsipas beats Medvedev in three sets

In an epic battle between two of the top tennis stars, Stefanos Tsitsipas edged out world number one Daniil Medvedev in a three-set thriller to reach the Cincinnati Masters 2022 finals. In the finals, the Greek international will go up against Croatia's Borna Coric, who registered a fantastic victory over Cameron Norrie in the other semi-final. The Cincinnati 2022 finals will take place at Centre Court on Sunday (as per local time). The clash will commence live at 2:00 AM IST on Monday, August 22.

As for the match against Medvedev, Tsitsipas was delighted to get only his third victory over the Russian international after 10 encounters. While speaking in his post-match interview (as quoted by ATP.com), the Greek said, "There were some difficult shots I had to play a bit more. A few short balls I really took advantage of and came in. A lot of courageous serve and volleys approaches to the net that definitely gave me that great win today."

Tsitsipas then went on to add how he was able to capitalise on Medvedev's mistakes by stating, "I knew I had to sign up for a difficult task, third set, it wasn’t going to be easy. He made it very physical and really demanding for me. I just took advantage of some of his missed first serves. I think I had a couple of opportunities where it seemed to be going towards my side. He kept missing a lot of first serves consecutively and that gave me some time to think of my next move a little bit clearer."

If Tsitsipas were to defeat Coric in the finals, he would win his fifth hard court title on the ATP Tour.