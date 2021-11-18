Stefanos Tsitsipas Vows Stronger Return After Withdrawing From ATP Finals Due To Injury

Stefanos Tsitsipas suffered a heartbreaking exit from the ATP Finals as he was forced to withdraw from the competition due to an arm injury. The world number four was beaten in straight sets by Andrey Rublev in his opening match in Turin. Soon after, the Greek international pulled out of the tournament before his next clash against Casper Ruud.

Tsitsipas then took to social media to put out an emotional post, where he mentioned that he would come back stronger once he makes his return to the court.

Stefanos Tsitsipas puts out an emotional post

Through an Instagram post on his official handle, Stefanos Tsitsipas insisted that he was disappointed to end his season in such a manner, but looked forward to competing once he was back on the court. The Greek star wrote that he would like to dedicate the post 'to all the beautiful moments' he had on the court this year. After ending the season as the world number four, he insisted that there was 'no room for negativity, and absolutely no reason to feel any type of regret, sorrow or dismay.' This is because his health and well-being were the most important to him.

He then went on to thank everyone involved in his success. In his post, he wrote that he would like to personally thank 'every single supporter' as 'fans are family.' He then also thanked his 'coaches, agents, trainers, physios, managers, partners, organisations, charities and colleagues' for bringing the best out of him on a daily basis. He ended his post by stating that he could not wait to be back on the court 'roaring and fighting.'

Stefanos Tsitsipas' achievements in 2021

There is no doubt that Stefanos Tsitsipas had an outstanding 2021 season as he reached the Australian Open semi-finals for the second time before winning his first ATP Masters 1000 title in Monte Carlo. The world number four then went on to reach his maiden Grand Slam final at Roland Garros, where he lost to world number one Novak Djokovic by three sets to two. The final score in the Roland Garros final was 7–6 (8–6), 6–2, 3–6, 2–6, 4–6.