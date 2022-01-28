Stefanos Tsitsipas Vs Medvedev Australian Open Live Stream: How To Watch Semifinal Live?

Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas will have a chance to get one step closer to the Australian Open title when they face each other in the second semi-final match at the Rod Laver Arena on Friday, January 28. The Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Daniil Medvedev match is set to begin right after Matteo Berrettini vs Rafael Nadal's tennis match.

Fans can also get a chance to witness history as Daniil Medvedev could become the first man in the Open era to win a second major title (if he goes on to win Australian Open) immediately after claiming his maiden Grand Slam title last year i.e 2021 US Open. Medvedev won last year’s semifinal, then lost to Novak Djokovic in the final.

The Russian had to dig deep in his quarterfinal match against Felix Auger-Aliassime and take inspiration from Novak Djokovic to beat the Canadian opponent. The match lasted for 4 hours, 42-minute in which Medvedev came back from two set down to claim the match 6-7 (4), 3-6, 7-6 (2) 7-5, 6-4.

Stefanos Tsitsipas who is the youngest player amongst the four semi-finalists also stands a chance to make history by reaching the final. If Stefanos Tsitsipas wins the Australian Open, he would become the first Greek to win a Grand Slam tournament. The Greek had a relatively easy entry into the semi-final after beating Jannick Sinner in straight sets.

Speaking about the Australian Open semi-final match against Stefanos Tsitsipas, the 25-year-old holds a strong head-to-head record against the Greek opponent with a 6-2 lead in career meetings. However, Tsitsipas beat Medvedev in straight sets the last time they met in last year’s French Open quarterfinals.

How to watch Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Daniil Medvedev live on TV in India?

Tennis fans that would like to watch the Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Daniil Medvedev Australian Open semifinal clash can head to the Sony Sports Network. The Ash Barty vs Madison Keysmatch will be broadcasted live on the Sony Six channel on TV.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Daniil Medvedev: Live Streaming in India

The Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Daniil Medvedev can also be live-streamed. Fans can catch the action live by heading to the Sony Liv app or website. The action is set to begin around 2:00 PM IST on Friday, January 28, at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne. The winner of this tennis match will either face Matteo Berrettini or Rafael Nadal in the final.