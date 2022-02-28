'Stop Violence, Stop War': Russia's Top Woman Tennis Player Speaks Out On Ukraine Invasion

Russia's top women's singles player Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova has urged her country's administration to stop the war against Ukraine, stating that citizens like her are living in 'complete fear' as a result.

The 30-year old hopes that her country lays down arms, stating that political and personal motives of any kind do not justify such violence that is likely to take away the future from children.

Pavlyuchenkova urges Russia to stop war against Ukraine

Taking to her official social media handle on Monday, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova penned a detailed post, pleading with the Russian administration to stop the war against Ukraine. The 30-year old wrote,

"I've been playing tennis since I was a kid. I have represented Russia all my life. This is my home and my country. But now I am in complete fear, as are my friends and family. But I am not afraid to clearly state my position. I am against war and violence. Personal ambitions or political motives cannot justify violence. This takes away the future not only from us, but also from our children. I am confused and do not know how to help in this situation. I'm just an athlete who plays tennis. I am not a politician, not a public figure, I have no experience in this. I can only publicly disagree with these decisions taken and openly talk about it. Stop the violence, stop the war."

Pavlyuchenkova, who is currently ranked 14 as per the WTA singles rankings, won the mixed doubles gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 last summer alongside Andrey Rublev. The duo competed while representing the Russian Olympic Committee after they were banned from representing their nation owing to a doping scandal.

The 30-year old female tennis star is not the only Russian who has spoken against her country's administration as new men's singles world number one Daniil Medvedev has also urged his nation to stop this war. While playing in Mexico, Medvedev said, "By being a tennis player, I want to promote peace all over the world. We play in so many different countries. I've been in so many countries as a junior and as a pro. It's just not easy to hear all this news."