Tennis' Rising Star Sumit Nagal Eyes Top 100 Ranking, Sheds Light On US Open Takeaways

Setting his eyes on a Top 100 finish by 2021, India's tennis prodigy Sumit Nagal has his focus clear as he aims to take Indian tennis to the next level. If anyone thought that Sumit Nagal's US Open debut in 2019 was a once in a blue moon sight, the Jhajjar-born has proved them wrong by another Grand Slam appearance in 2020. Not only this, but Nagal also became the first Indian to win a Grand Slam singles match as he defeated Bradley Klahn in the first round on September 2.

Although Nagal's exit was forced by defeat against this year's champion Dominic Thiem in the second round, the Indian has set his eyes on better performance and improved rankings by the end of this year.

In an exclusive chat with Republic Media Network, Sumit Nagal spoke about his key takeaways from the recently concluded US Open, the future of tennis in India, his bio-bubble experience, his favourite players, and more. The 23-year-old informed that playing the US Open 2020 in a bio-secure bubble did not affect him much as he likes remaining home rather than going out often.

Despite the defeat against eventual champion Thiem, Nagal believes that he has learned a lot and aims at coming back stronger. "How to control emotions, strategy, and discipline. Apart from this, going out there and giving it everything. How to go out there and give everything with a clear focus and repeat the process," said Nagal when asked about his key takeaways from the US Open 2020.

'I want to take it to next level'

Highlighting a firm resolve to take Indian tennis to another level, the World No 124 remarked that he wants India to be remembered as not only a country that aces in doubles, but singles as well. "I want to take it up to the next level," said Nagal, who has faced the likes of Roger Federer, Dominic Thiem Cilic, and Wawrinka so far. However, he also added that tennis in India can never reach the level of cricket, considering the huge fan base that the latter has in the subcontinent. When asked about the number he aims to get at before the end of the year, Nagal was swift to reply with 'Top 100'.

The Jhajjar-born also added that he aims to have a better performance in the upcoming Australian Open and enter the US Open draw next year with an improved rank. He stated that he aims at playing more of ATP tours than challengers in his pursuit of a Grand Slam title.

Sumit Nagal also revealed that his favourite tennis players are Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic and apart from tennis he loves to play cricket. Showering praise on Nadal and Djokovic, Nagal remarked that the 'intensity and fire' that bring on the court is admirable.

