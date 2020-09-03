Sumit Nagal Takes On World No.3 Dominic Thiem As His Father Prays For His Historic Win

He took everyone by surprise and announced his arrival at the big stage when he won the opening set against Roger Federer- arguably the greatest player of all-time in the US Open last year. One year on, Sumit Nagal looks even more menacing with his stunning forehand prowess as he bettered his last year's performance and became the first Indian to win a match at any Grand Slam in the last seven years.

'Hope Sumit does the impossible'

Now, up against him on Thursday night is world No.3 and second seed Dominic Thiem. A win against him will be historic as he will become the third Indian in history to win against the world's current top 3 in a grand slam tournament. His father Suresh Nagal understands the historic significance of it.

"It has always been my dream that my son will win a match at the grand slam. That dream has been fulfilled. And I congratulate him on his success. Tonight, he will be taking on world no.3 and second seed Dominick Thiem. It will be a very tough match as Thiem is a very strong player and is of a different class. I hope and pray that Sumit does the impossible and if he wins tonight, it will be a very very proud moment for not only me but for the entire country," Suresh Nagal told Republic TV in an exclusive video interview shared with the channel.

The 23-year-old pulled off a sensational 6-1, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 win against American Bradley Klahn, a former world no.63, on Tuesday as he became the first Indian since Somdev Devvarman (2013 US Open) to win a main draw match at a Grand Slam.

(Image credits: PTI)