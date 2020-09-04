Sumit Nagal Thanks Supporters After His US Open Exit, Promises To 'keep Working Hard'

Sumit Nagal took to Twitter to thanks his supporters after his heartbreaking exit from the 2020 US Open on Thursday, September 3. Indian tennis prodigy who had advanced to Round 2 of the ongoing tournament after thrashing United States' Bradley Klahn 6-1, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1, lost Thursday's game against World No.3 Dominic Thiem.

Sumit Nagal took to the micro-blogging platform and said that he is going to keep working hard as he thanked everyone for their support throughout.

Thank you 2020 US Open. Lots to learn. Going to keep working hard!



Thanks for all the support everyone 💪#USOpen pic.twitter.com/3AKOBrMlJE — Sumit Nagal (@nagalsumit) September 3, 2020

Nagal vs Thiem

Nagal on September 1 created history after beating Klahn as he became the first Indian since 2013 to reach Round 2 of Grand Slam singles. He played an incredible game on Thursday against Thiem, keeping the Austrian star under constant pressure but the World No. 3 ultimately outshined the Indian player with his superior technique.

Nagal lost to Thiem 3-6 3-6 2-6 at the Arthur Ashe stadium in the second round of the US Open. Thiem had come to court with a clear strategy of not giving Nagal a chance to play his forehand side. Ahead of the Thursday's game, Thiem had said that he has watched videos of Nagal and was aware of the Indian tennis star's ripping forehand. Nagal created as many as five chances to break back in the fifth game that endured 10 minutes.

However, Thiem wrapped up the match effortlessly even as Nagal continued gaining points here and there. Nagal contended energetically and spared a match point but the young Indian's best was not sufficient to win over Theim.

(Inputs: PTI, Image Credit: @nagalsumit/Twitter)

