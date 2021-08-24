Sumit Nagal Vs Juan Pablo Ficovich LIVE Streaming: How To Watch US Open Qualifiers Match?

India’s second-ranked Tennis player, Sumit Nagal is all set to start his US Open campaign on Tuesday. Nagal is going to face Argentina’s Juan Pablo Ficovich in Qualifier 1 of the US Open 2021. He has previously played in round 1 and round 2 of the tournament, in 2019 and 2020 respectively. In 2021, he has already played in round 1 of the Australian Open and Qualifier 2 of the French Open. Having pulled out of Wimbledon 2021, he will be looking to carry his good form into the ongoing Grand Slam.

Know how to watch Sumit Nagal vs Juan Pablo Ficovich match LIVE in India

The Grand Slam event will be broadcasted across India by the official broadcaster in India, Star India. Fans can watch the top-flight match live by tuning in to Star Sports. The live stream of the match can also be viewed on Star’s OTT Platform Disney+ Hotstar. The match is set to begin at 9:45 pm IST on Tuesday (August 24).

Watch Nagal's rally with Federer during US Open 2019

Federer vs Nadal ❌

Federer vs Nagal ✅



🇮🇳 @nagalsumit gave @rogerfederer everything he had under the lights of Arthur Ashe Stadium in 2019. — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 17, 2021

The 24-year-old, Sumit Nagal, after turning into a professional tennis player, won the 2015 Wimbledon boy’s double title. He is currently ranked World number 165 by the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP). He made his Davis Cup debut for India in 2016 at the World Group Playoff in New Delhi. Nagal made his Grand Slam debut in 2019 at the US Open main draw. Facing Roger Federer in his first match, where he lost to Federer, managing to win only in the first set. His first Grand Slam main draw win came in the 2020 US Open match against American tennis player Bradley Klahn. However, Nagal exited from the tournament after suffering a defeat against Austria’s Dominic Thiem. He also reached round 2 of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 for India after defeating Denis Istomin 6-4, 6(6)-7, 6-4 in the first round, thus becoming the first Indian in 25 years of Olympic history to qualify to the second round of a tennis event.

GET IN! First Olympic match for @nagalsumit, and first win in the bag! 🔥



The 23-year-old defeats Denis Istomin 🇺🇿 6-4, 6(6)-7, 6-4 in the #Tennis Men's Singles opening clash.



He will face Daniil Medvedev 🇷🇺 in the next round.#BetterEveryday #Tokyo2020 #Olympics #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/eHWqmGflN6 — JSW Sports (@jswsports) July 24, 2021

On the other hand, Argentina’s Juan Pablo Ficovich is currently ranked 246 in the world, well behind Sumit Nagal. Ficovich made his ATP main draw debut at the 2020 Cordoba Open after defeating Pedro Sousa and Filip Horansky in the qualifiers. However, he lost the first round to Italy’s Gianluca Mager to see his exit from the tournament.

