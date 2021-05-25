Sumit Nagal Vs Roberto Marcora Live Stream & All French Open 2021 Qualifier Match Details

Top Indian tennis players will be in action during the qualifying rounds of the French Open 2021 which got underway from Monday. India's No.1 ranked player in Women's singles Ankita Raina beat Anastasia Rodionova on Monday, while the men's players will be in action on Tuesday. Sumit Nagal, Prajnesh Gunneswaran and Ramkumar Ramanathan are the players taking part in Men's singles qualifiers. The French Open 2021 was postponed by a week due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

A look at Sumit Nagal ranking and 2021 results so far

Coming to the Sumit Nagal ranking, the Jhajjar-born player is ranked No. 1 in India while his ATP tour ranking in singles currently stands at 143 in the world. Nagal, who played at this year's Australian Open, was dumped out in the first round by Lithuania's Ricardas Beranki. So far, the Indian has won two and lost five matches on the ATP Tour this season. Nagal is yet to make the main round at the Roland Garros and will be coming into the qualifiers after playing two Challenger-level events, where he made the quarter-finals.

French Open 2021: Sumit Nagal vs Roberto Marcora live stream

The Sumit Nagal vs Roberto Marcora live stream of the French Open qualifying match will begin on Tuesday at 6.20 PM IST. This is the first meeting between both of these players on the circuit. If the Indian player does manage to win his first-round match, the Sumit Nagal next match will be against either Chile's Alejandro Tabilo or Australia's Matthew Ebden.

French Open live in India

Fans who wish to watch the French Open live in India on TV can choose to do so on the Star Sports Network. The Slam will also be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar platform in India. The live scores and updates for the tournament will be available on the social media handles and website of the French Open.

French Open 2021 schedule

While the order of play for the French Open 2021 has not been announced yet, it is expected that it will be similar to that of last year. The qualifying rounds of the tournament will take place from May 24-28, with the main rounds beginning on May 30. The Men's singles final will take place, as is customary, on a Sunday, with the Ladies Singles finals being wrapped up the day before, along with the Men's Doubles. The tentative French Open schedule should be released on Sunday, May 23.

Image: Sumit Nagal / Roberto Marcora/ Instagram