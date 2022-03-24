'Sunk And Sad': How Nadal's Injury May Hand Djokovic The Advantage At French Open 2022?

Rafael Nadal had been in red hot form during the start of the 2022 season winning the Australian Open and was on a 20-0 winning streak until the run was ended by American Taylor Fritz in two sets during the recent Indian Wells Open tournament. However, the loss has come at a price with the former World No 1 confirming his injury which will likely keep him out for at least 4-6 weeks and also put his French Open participation in jeopardy. Rafael Nadal injured his ribs during the semi-final match of the Indian Wells tournament. With French Open 2022 with little over a month away, Rafael Nadal's injury is a major boost for Novak Djokovic who is yet to play his first Grand Slam tournament of the season.

French Open 2022: Why Novak Djokovic is likely to benefit from Rafael Nadal injury

Rafael Nadal will be looking to win his 14th French Open title at Roland Garros this year however the injury in the run-up to the tournament will be hampering his preparation. Nadal’s participation at the Madrid Open at the end of April will likely depend on how his recovery progresses. The Spaniard is a five-time champion in Madrid. He is not likely to play in the Monte Carlo Masters and the Barcelona Open next month. The Spaniard had already decided to skip this week’s tournament in Florida and head home to Spain to prepare for the clay-court season.

Novak Djokovic is likely to have a huge advantage following Rafael Nadal's injury as he looks to defend his Roland Garros crown which he won last year. Djokovic missed out on the Australian Open since he is still unvaccinated, however with the french government likely to ease down the COVID rules, the Serbian still has a chance of retaining his crown. Compared to Rafel Nadal, Novak Djokovic will be going into the French Open 2022 tournament with a fresh start and also with an opportunity to bounce back on the Grand Slam stage after the Australian Open shame.

Rafael Nadal injury

Talking about Rafael Nadal's injury the underwent exams after arriving in Spain from the United States and results showed he has a stress fracture on one of his left ribs. The Spaniard took to Twitter to give an update on his injury. He wrote, " Hello everyone, I wanted to announce that I have returned to Spain and I immediately went to visit my medical team to do the tests after the Indian Wells final that I played with discomfort."

Al final resulta que tengo una fisura por estrés en una de las costillas y estaré entre 4 y 6 semanas de baja. No son buenas noticias y no me esperaba esto. Estoy hundido y triste porque tras el inicio de temporada que he tenido tan buena. — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) March 22, 2022