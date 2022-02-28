Former Ukrainian tennis player Sergiy Stakhovsky, who has joined the fight against Russia, spoke to Republic TV on Monday regarding his decision to enlist in his country's military reserves. Stakhovsky on Sunday announced that he signed up for the reserves last week despite not having any previous military experience.

"It's insane that in today's world we have an openly waged war inside Europe's boundaries. It's never easy to make a decision like that. Never in my life, I would expect that this thing is gonna happen. I mean we all were expecting something is gonna happen in the region of Donbass and Luhansk but nobody expected that Russia is gonna launch a full-scale war across all of our borders. As a Ukrainian citizen and as an individual, I just don't see any other thing to protect my country and the freedom of my countrymen than to stand up and defend," Stakhovsky said in his interview.

"Of course, we all are hopeful of some resolution but laying down arms and surrendering Ukraine is not the resolution that the Ukrainian president is gonna accept. And I am very doubtful that Russia is gonna accept any other terms so the rest of the world is gonna engage and make sure that Russia feels the consequences of an invasion of a certain country. It's a nation that's gonna be very very hard to conquer for any country and I'm pretty sure EU also doesn't want us to be conquered because then they are next in line," Stakhovsky said when asked about the pending peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, which is due to be held today.

"A majority of countrymen have never experienced anything like this. We have a lot of Army reserves and a lot of soldiers who have experienced this in the Donbass and Luhansk region throughout this 8 years of war with Russia but it was never this massive so for the regular citizens deep inside Ukraine, even closer to the European borders are shelling is something they never experienced. Everybody is scared. You have explosions all over the place and a lot of people that are fleeing. It's a tough situation and definitely, Ukraine will need help to fight back and defend territorial integrity," Stakhovsky said when asked about the experience of his countrymen since the war began.

"Well, I just don't see myself any different to any other individual or any other Ukrainian who is risking his life and sending away their family and coming back to protect the future of our children," Stakhovsky said.

Stakhovsky on Russia's decision to alert nuclear deterrence forces

"If they are putting the nukes now then you imagine what they are gonna do later. It's always gonna be on the table and then what, you gonna surrender just because Russia has nukes. Well, France has nukes as far as I remember, the British have some, India for that matter. So, are we gonna threaten other countries that they will have to surrender and lay down their arms because we have nukes? We all understand that once the nukes start flying, it's the end of the world as we know and if we have a leader of a big country with a great army like Russia threatening to use nukes, the world should do something about this," Stakhovsky said on Russia's decision to keep its nuclear deterrence forces on alert.

"The morale inside the Russian Army ranks is also not great because they know that they are not in their territory, they know that they are invading a certain country so they are that highly motivated. Of course, we thank all the people of Russia who came out to protest and made it clear that this needs to be stopped," he added.

"The protests are not only in Russia but all over the world, in Argentina, Tokyo, Paris, London and the support of the world is extremely encouraging to the Ukrainian army and to the Ukrainian soldiers. But this doesn't have to stop, we have to press and try to make Putin and his establishment understand the consequences that they will have if they don't change their narrative," Stakhovsky said on protests against the war in Russia.

Stakhovsky is most remembered for his 2013 victory over Swiss legend Roger Federer. The two met in the second round of Wimbledon, where Stakhovsky defeated Federer 7-6, 6-7, 5-7, 6-7 in a four-set encounter. Stakhovsky also ended Federer's streak of 36 Grand Slam quarterfinal appearances. Stakhovsky was 27 years old at the time and ranked No. 116 in the world.

Stakhovsky began his career in 2003 and reached the highest singles rating of 31. In doubles, he once reached as high as No. 33 in the world rankings. Stakhovsky has won four career titles in the singles category and as many titles in doubles. He won the 2010 Halle Open and 2011 Dubai Championships along with his then Russian partner Mikhail Youzhny.

Image: AP