Taylor Fritz Vs John Isner Acapulco Open Semi-final Live Scores, Streaming, Preview

The Acapulco Open 2020 semi-final between Taylor Fritz vs John Isner promises to be an exciting affair. It'll take place at 5:30 am on Saturday. The two Americans will battle it out for a place in the final on Mexican turf against the winner of the Rafael Nadal vs Grigor Dimitrov clash. Let’s take a look at what to expect from the Taylor Fritz vs John Isner clash and the Taylor Fritz vs John Isner live streaming details.

Taylor Fritz vs John Isner live streaming: Preview

Taylor Fritz vs John Isner semi-final means that there will at least be one American representing the country in the Acapulco Open final. Taylor Fritz defeated Australian star John Millman (7-5, 3-6, 6-1) in the Round of 32. Fritz then played a Round of 16 clash against Ugo Humbert. Humbert was no match for Fritz and the American clinched the match in straight sets (4-6, 1-6). Fritz defeated Kyle Edmund in straight sets (6-4, 6-3) in the Acapulco Open quarter-final to set up a Taylor Fritz vs John Isner clash in the semi-final.

John Isner, like his American opponent, has had an impressive run in the Acapulco Open so far. Isner dealt with Germany’s Mischa Zverev in the Round of 32. He handed him a 6-3, 7-6 straight-sets defeat. He then proceeded to defeat fellow American Marcos Giron (6-3, 7-6) in the Round of 16. The quarterfinal saw him defeat yet another countryman. New Jersey's Tommy Paul lost (7-6, 3-6, 6-2) to Isner’s brilliance on the court. The quarterfinal win saw a third all-American clash for Isner. He will face Taylor Fritz for a spot in the final.

Taylor Fritz vs John Isner live streaming: Head 2 Head

Taylor Fritz def John Isner 7-6 7-5 (2019 Auckland R16)

John Isner def Taylor Fritz 6-4 7-6 6-3 (2017 Wimbledon R128)

John Isner def Taylor Fritz 7-5 6-4 (2016 Atlanta quarterfinal)

Taylor Fritz vs John Isner live streaming: Where to watch the match?

One can watch the Taylor Fritz vs John Isner live streaming on TV by tuning into the Sony ESPN network at 5:30 AM on Saturday. One can also view the Acapulco Open semi-final live on Sony LIV and Tennis TV with an official subscription. Fans can keep a track of Fritz vs Isner live score on the Mexican Open website.

