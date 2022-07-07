Tendulkar Pays Tribute To 'super Competitor' Nadal, Lauds Resilience In Wimbledon Quarters

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday congratulated tennis star Rafael Nadal after the latter advanced to the semi-final of the ongoing Wimbledon 2022. Nadal reached the semis courtesy of his amazing win against Taylor Fritz in the quarter-final of Wimbledon on Wednesday. Nadal beat the 24-year-old American player 3-6 7-5 3-6 7-5 7-6 (10-4) in a match that lasted for four hours and 20 minutes.

Tendulkar, who is a self-proclaimed fan of Nadal, turned to his official Twitter handle to heap praise on the Spaniard. Calling Nadal a "super competitor", Tendulkar said he is a player who never gives up despite all adversities. Tendulkar further stated that the quarterfinal match between Nadal and Fritz was "amazing" to watch.

"A super competitor who never ever gives up despite all adversities. Amazing game of tennis last evening @RafaelNadal. The way you compete each time you’re on the court is just brilliant to watch. #Wimbledon," Tendulkar wrote on Twitter.

A super competitor who never ever gives up despite all adversities. Amazing game of tennis last evening @RafaelNadal.



The way you compete each time you’re on the court is just brilliant to watch.#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/EGARKdBcvb — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 7, 2022

This is not the first time Tendulkar has congratulated Nadal on a major win. Tendulkar had wished the legendary player after his 21st Grand Slam win earlier this year. Nadal won his record-breaking 21st Grand Slam at the Australian Open in January this year. Tendulkar also congratulated Nadal after his 14th French Open title win earlier last year.

Wimbledon 2022: Semi-final

Nadal will face Nick Kyrgios in the semi-final of Wimbledon 2022. The match is scheduled to be held on Friday at 6:00 p.m. Kyrgios defeated Cristian Garin to enter the semi-final of Wimbledon 2022. The first time Nadal and Kyrgios met at Wimbledon was back in 2014. The Australian player had emerged on top during the encounter as he defeated Nadal in the fourth round of the competition. The last time Nadal and Kyrgios clashed at Wimbledon was in 2019. Nadal won the match 6-3 3-6 7-6 (7-5) 7-6 (7-3).

Nadal will try to win the game and reach the final of Wimbledon 2022. He is currently among the favourites to win this year's competition. If Nadal wins the grasscourt championship, it will be the first time the Spaniard will win the first three grand slams of the year. Nadal has already won two Grand Slam tournaments this year.

Image: PTI