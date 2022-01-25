Tennis Australia Makes U-turn Over Its Decision To Ban 'Where Is Peng Shuai' T-shirts

Tennis Australia has reversed its ban on spectators wearing t-shirts to the Australian Open to show solidarity for Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai. Fans will now be allowed to wear t-shirts with messages backing Shuai, according to Tennis Australia's chief executive Craig Tiley. However, due to the comfort and safety concerns of other spectators, Tiley has stated that banners will still remain banned from the competition.

"So we support the WTA’s position but at the same time we have terms and conditions about coming on site. What we’ve said that if anyone comes on site with an intent to disrupt and use the Australian Open as a platform for themselves and really disrupts the comfort and the safety of our fans, then they’re not welcome. However, if someone wants to wear a t-shirt and make a statement about Peng Shuai that’s fine", Tiley was quoted as saying by the Herald and The Age.

On Friday, videos emerged showing security staff at the Australian Open blocking fans from entering the Melbourne Park arena before asking them to remove T-shirts bearing the message "Where is Peng Shuai?". This enraged many people in Australia, who accused Tennis Australia of bowing down to the Chinese pressure as several brands from the Communist country are major sponsors of the Australian Open.

What happened to Peng Shuai?

Shuai, the former World No. 1 in doubles, went missing in November of last year after making sexual assault allegations against a top Chinese politician. Shuai had posted a video on the Chinese social media platform Weibo accusing former Vice-Premier Zhang Gaoli of sexual assault. The video was promptly taken down by Chinese authorities, and Shuai was reported missing soon after.

After multiple governments, bodies, and international players raised concern over Shuai's location, including the World Tennis Association (WTA), videos of the tennis star appeared in an attempt to debunk the rumours. The videos were shared by several Chinese state-sponsored journalists on Twitter, a platform reserved only for politicians and their cohorts in China. The videos, however, have aroused suspicions of coercion as people are concerned about the wellbeing of Shuai.

Image: AP

