Tennis Great Martina Navratilova Diagnosed With Throat And Breast Cancer

Tennis great Martina Navratilova has revealed that she has suffered a double whammy after being diagnosed with both throat and breast cancer simultaneously. This shocking development comes 13 years after radiation treatment helped her to completely recover from breast cancer. Navratilova referred to the recent diagnosis as 'serious' but 'fixable'.

Martina Navratilova diagnosed with breast & throat cancer

Martina Navratilova issued a detailed statement via her representative to inform her fans about her recent diagnosis. Her statement (as quoted by WTA's official website) reads,

"Martina Navratilova has been diagnosed with stage one throat cancer. The prognosis is good, and Martina will start her treatment this month. The cancer type is HPV, and this particular type responds really well to treatment. Martina noticed an enlarged lymph node in her neck during the WTA finals in Fort Worth. When it didn't go down, a biopsy was performed, and the results came back as stage one throat cancer. At the same time as Martina was undergoing the tests for the throat, a suspicious form was found in her breast, which was subsequently diagnosed as cancer, completely unrelated to the throat cancer. Both these cancers are in their early stages with great outcomes. Martina won't be covering the Australian Open for Tennis Channel from their studio but hopes to be able to join in from time to time by Zoom."

The statement went on to add, "In 2010, at the age of 53, when she was first diagnosed with breast cancer, she cried for “about 15 seconds” and then asked her doctor, “OK, what do we do? What’s the next step? This time, the prognosis is said to be good and her treatments begin next week, primarily in New York City."

When it comes to tennis, few can look past what Martina Navratilova achieved during her glittering career. Other than winning every Grand Slam in women's singles, doubles and mixed doubles, she also has several other records to her name. Among all the records she holds, the one that is perhaps the most staggering is that she is the only tennis player in history to hold the top ranking in both singles and doubles for more than 200 weeks.

In singles, she held the top ranking for 332 weeks (only second to Steffi Graf) while in doubles she held the top ranking for 237 weeks. As for her Grand Slam titles, her win in the 2006 US Open final meant that she ended her extraordinary career with an overall 59 Grand Slams (18 singles, 31 doubles, 10 mixed doubles).