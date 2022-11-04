Tennis Legend Andre Agassi Meets Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami; Here's Why

Former world number one men's singles tennis player Andre Agassi met Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in Dehradun on November 4 to discuss the work of his foundation in detail. Since retiring from tennis in 2006, Agassi has actively been involved in giving back to the community by starting various charity organizations.

Andre Agassi meets Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

After meeting legendary tennis player Andre Agassi, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami took to Twitter and wrote, "Today the world-famous American Tennis Player ji presented at the Chief Minister's Camp Office. On this occasion, the work of 'Andre Agassi Foundation' run by Agassi ji in Uttarakhand was also discussed in detail."

Agassi began the Andre Agassi Foundation for Education in 1994, the same year he won his second Grand Slam title at the US Open. The 52-year-old began this foundation with the hope of providing better education to the citizens of Nevada and helping children achieve their potential.

Andre Agassi's career stats

With 60 career title wins and eight Grand Slams, Andre Agassi will undoubtedly go down as a legend of tennis. The 52-year-old won his first Grand Slam title at Wimbledon in 1992 before adding another at the US Open two years after. He then won his third Grand Slam title in 1995 at the Australian Open, a place where he would go on to lift the trophy on three more occasions in his career (2000, 2001, 2003). His other two Grand Slam titles came at the French Open and US Open in 1999.

And that is not it, as Agassi is also the only player to win the Career Super Slam, having won all four majors at least once, the Olympic gold medal (1996) and the year-end finals (1990).