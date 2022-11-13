Tennis Legend Boris Becker To Be Extradited To His Native Germany In Time For Christmas

Boris Becker could soon be heading back to Germany after signing up for a fast-track prison release scheme. The former player was sentenced to two and half years in prison for illicitly transferring large amounts of money and hiding assets after he was declared bankrupt. Becker was locked in prison after being found guilty of breaching insolvency rules by hiding over £2.5million in cash, shares and property.

Boris Becker released: Tennis great set to reunite with family

According to mirror.co.uk report citing The Sun, Becker has been approved for a fast-track scheme established for foreign prisoners to reduce pressure on overcrowded British prisons. The scheme will allow 'any foreign national serving a fixed sentence who is liable for removal from the UK to be removed from prison and deported up to 12 months before the earliest release point of their sentence'. If prisoners agree to deportation, up to 135 days are cut from their sentences, from which Becker is likely to profit.

As per the report, Becker's former spokesperson while speaking to The Sun, said "We are pleased for Boris that he may qualify for an early release and be able to travel to Germany, albeit England has been his home for many, many years. I'm sure it will mean a lot to him and his family to be reunited for Christmas." According to the statement from the Home Office spokesman"Any foreign national who is convicted of a crime and given a prison sentence is considered for deportation at the earliest opportunity."

Boris Becker sparked fury among inmates

The 54-year-old is a former World No. 1 who won six Grand Slam singles titles, along with an Olympic gold medal in doubles in 1999. A couple of months it was reported that Boris Becker had sparked outrage among his inmates over a ‘cushy’ prison job that he has been handed. As per a report by The Sun, Becker has been made a 'classroom assistant' and is teaching sports science to his fellow inmates. Under the role of the classroom assistant, he teaches PE theory and the benefits of exercise and diet. The report also claims that Becker’s rapid elevation to the job has prompted the families of other prisoners to write letters to the governor, protesting against the same.