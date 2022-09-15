Last Updated:

'Tennis Won't Be The Same Without You': Alcaraz & Others Pay Tribute To Roger Federer

Following Roger Federer's decision to retire, Alcaraz, Roddick and several others took to social media to congratulate the 41-year-old on a fantastic career.

Following Roger Federer's decision to retire from professional tennis, current world number one Carlos Alcaraz, Andy Roddick and several others took to social media to congratulate the 41-year-old on a fantastic career. With 20 Grand Slam titles and several other records in his name, the Swiss Maestro will undoubtedly go down as a legend of the sport.

Considering Federer's contribution to the sport, the tennis fraternity befittingly gave him a tribute by stating that the sport will not be the same without him.

Alcaraz & other members of tennis fraternity congratulate Federer

Roger Federer retires from professional tennis

Roger Federer announced his decision to retire from professional tennis at the age of 41 on September 15, thus, bringing an end to a historic era. His 24-year-long career saw him have some outstanding battles over the years, beginning from Andy Roddick in his earlier days to Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic in his later days.

The Swiss maestro broke onto the scene in 2003 when he won his first Grand Slam title at Wimbledon by defeating Australia's Mark Philippoussis. Since then, the 41-year-old has not looked back as he has scripted several records along the way, many of them that stand until today.

As for his decision to retire from professional tennis, an excerpt of his statement read,

"To my tennis family and beyond, of all the gifts that tennis has given me over the years, the greatest, without a doubt, has been the people I have met along the way; my friends, my competitors and most of all the fans who give the sport its life. Today, I want to share some news with all of you.

As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries. I have worked hard to return to full competitive form. But I also know my body's capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear. I am 41 years old. I have played more than 1500 matches over 24 years. Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt and now I must recognise when it is time to end my competitive career."

