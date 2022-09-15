'Tennis Won't Be The Same Without You': Alcaraz & Others Pay Tribute To Roger Federer

Following Roger Federer's decision to retire from professional tennis, current world number one Carlos Alcaraz, Andy Roddick and several others took to social media to congratulate the 41-year-old on a fantastic career. With 20 Grand Slam titles and several other records in his name, the Swiss Maestro will undoubtedly go down as a legend of the sport.

Considering Federer's contribution to the sport, the tennis fraternity befittingly gave him a tribute by stating that the sport will not be the same without him.

Alcaraz & other members of tennis fraternity congratulate Federer

Roger has been one of my idols and a source of inspiration! 🥲 Thank you for everything you have done for our sport! ❤️ I still want to play with you! 🥹 Wish you all the luck in the world for what comes next! 💪🏻 @rogerfederer pic.twitter.com/k4xjyN3AAB — Carlos Alcaraz (@carlosalcaraz) September 15, 2022

💔😢. I LOVE YOU, Roger. Thank you for everything you’ve done in tennis and with myself. Tennis world will never be the same without you. https://t.co/Wm0IjNqjjx — Juan M. del Potro (@delpotrojuan) September 15, 2022

Cheers Roger. Thanks for the shared memories my friend. It was an honor to share time/experiences on the most hallowed grounds in our sport. Don’t be a stranger …. — andyroddick (@andyroddick) September 15, 2022

(1/2) Roger Federer is a champion’s champion. He has the most complete game of his generation & captured the hearts of sports fans around the world with an amazing quickness on the court & a powerful tennis mind. He has had a historic career w/memories that will live on and on. pic.twitter.com/zxGq4izh1v — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) September 15, 2022

Roger - you have always been such a huge inspiration to me. Your elegance, your grace, your beautiful game. I have always held you in the highest regard and want to congratulate you for an amazing career. Tennis won’t be the same without you! Thank you ❤️@rogerfederer pic.twitter.com/tAGirtB5m4 — Petra Kvitova (@Petra_Kvitova) September 15, 2022

Roger,



Where do we begin?



It's been a privilege to witness your journey and see you become a champion in every sense of the word.



We will so miss the sight of you gracing our courts, but all we can say for now is thank you, for the memories and joy you have given to so many. pic.twitter.com/VDWylKvW86 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) September 15, 2022

Roger Federer retires from professional tennis

Roger Federer announced his decision to retire from professional tennis at the age of 41 on September 15, thus, bringing an end to a historic era. His 24-year-long career saw him have some outstanding battles over the years, beginning from Andy Roddick in his earlier days to Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic in his later days.

The Swiss maestro broke onto the scene in 2003 when he won his first Grand Slam title at Wimbledon by defeating Australia's Mark Philippoussis. Since then, the 41-year-old has not looked back as he has scripted several records along the way, many of them that stand until today.

As for his decision to retire from professional tennis, an excerpt of his statement read,