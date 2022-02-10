'Thanks For All Emotions': Novak Djokovic Pays Tribute To Juan Martin Del Porto, Tom Brady

Juan Martin del Porto has had an incredible tennis career during which he not only lifted the 2009 US Open but also reached the ranking of World No 3. However, dealing with injuries during his career has restricted him from playing his best tennis. The Argentinian recently spoke about retiring from the sport after playing tournaments in Buenos Aires and then in Rio de Janeiro.

Juan Martin del Porto lost his Argentina Open Round of 32 clash against countryman Federico Delbonis where he was seen emotional as he served to save the match during the second set. Novak Djokovic took to social media and sent an emotional message for Juan Martin del Porto regarding his career.

Novak Djokovic message for Juan Martin del Porto

Juan Martin del Porto lost the match 6-1, 6-3 to Federico Delbonis however during the second set, Del Potro was seen overcoming his emotion forcing the play to be halted as he composed himself. The video of Juan Martin Del Porto crying was shared by Novak Djokovic on his Instagram as he paid tribute to his former rival in Spanish. His message read “Thanks Juan for all the emotions. You are a legend.”

Novak Djokovic thanks Tom Brady

Besides Juan Martin Del Porto, Novak Djokovic also put up thank you message for former NFL legendary quarterback Tom Brady who recently brought down curtains on his career. Tom Brady retired from NFL after 22-year illustrious career in which he won seven Super Bowls and five Super Bowl MVP awards. Novak Djokovic posted a story on Instagram and captioned it “Absolute legend! Thank you for all the inspiration.”

Novak Djokovic next match

After Novak Djokovic failed to appear at the Australian Open due to a vaccine issue, World No 1 is set to take the court for the first time this year in a couple of days time. While talks are still going on over the Novak Djokovic vaccine, the Serian is set to feature in a tournament that will be played in Dubai. which begins on February 21st. While the opponent for Novak DJokoovic next match is yet to be revealed he will be featuring in the event for the first time since 2020. The Serbian did not take part in the vent last year.