'This Story Was Just About Me': Daniil Medvedev Pens Emotional Message Calling For 'peace'

The World No. 1 ranked tennis player Daniil Medvedev on Sunday shared a beautiful message amidst the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. In his message, Medvedev echoed remarks he made after losing the 2022 Australian Open final to Rafael Nadal. Medvedev, who was subjected to the wrath of a hostile Melbourne audience that cheered on Nadal, had declared he would no longer play tennis for the fans because the child inside him had stopped dreaming. He had stated that he would only play from now on to support his family.

Following an almost successful Australian Open, Medvedev travelled to Acapulco for the Mexican Open, where he was defeated in the semifinals by Rafael Nadal once again. Despite losing in the semifinals to Nadal, Medvedev went on to become the top-ranked singles player in the world. Following the semifinal defeat, Medvedev took to social media to post a message pleading for "peace."

"Do you all remember what I have said after the Australian Open final? This story was just about me, my childhood dreams. And today I want to speak on behalf of every kid in the world. They all have dreams, their life is just starting, so many nice experiences to come: first friends, first great emotions. Everything they feel and see is for the first time in their lives. That’s why I want to ask for peace in the world, for peace between countries," Medvedev said.

"Kids are born with inner trust in the world, they believe so much in everything: in people, in love, in safety and justice, in their chances in life. Let’s be together and show them that it’s true, 'cause every kid shouldn’t stop dreaming," he added.

Earlier last week, Medvedev had said it was not easy for him to watch the news of war from back home. He further added that being a tennis player, he wants to promote peace all over the world. "Watching the news from home, waking up here in Mexico, was not easy. By being a tennis player, I want to promote peace all over the world. We play in so many different countries; I've been in so many countries as a junior and as a pro. It's just not easy to hear all this news. ... I'm all for peace," Medvedev said.

Russia-Ukraine war

Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a military operation in Ukraine on Thursday. The Russian army invaded Ukraine through the land, air, and sea, bombing major Ukrainian security installations on Day 1 of the attack. According to the Ukrainian government, more than 600 civilians, including volunteer forces have been killed so far in the conflict, while the numbers on the Russian side remain unclear. Both sides are slated to take part in peace negotiations at the Belarus border at 2:30 pm on Monday.

Image: AP