'Those Balls Are Horrible': Swiatek Slams US Open For Disparity Between Men & Women's Game

The US Open 2022 has not even begun and women's world number one Iga Swiatek has already raised serious concerns about the balls being used for the tournament. The Polish international has expressed her unhappiness since the men's and the women's sides of the draw are using different balls.

While speaking at a press conference, Iga Swiatek did not mince her words, and said, "I think those balls are horrible. Especially after three games of really hard playing, they are getting more and more light. In the end, you can’t even serve 170 kilometres per hour because you know it’s going to fly like crazy. Yeah, I think they are pretty bad. Sorry."

It is pertinent to note that the US Open is the only Grand Slam tournament that uses different balls for the men's and the women's sides of the draw. The men use the Wilson's US Open extra duty balls while the women use the Wilson US Open regular duty balls, which are believed to be thinner, leading to faster movement.

Swiatek's complaints did not end there as she went on to explain how these balls lead to more errors. "Right now we play powerful, and we kind of can’t loosen up our hands with these balls. I know that many players complain, and many of them are top 10. We make more mistakes, for sure. So I don’t think that’s really nice to watch," explained the women's world number one.

Following Swiatek's concerns over the balls used in the US Open, the United States Tennis Association (USTA) issued a statement to ESPN, that read, "These decisions are made months in advance in order to stock the nearly 100,000 competition balls used at the US Open every year. A number of factors are considered in these decisions, and the USTA will continue to follow the recommendations of the tours and their player councils to determine which balls are utilised during the US Open."

Since some other players have also raised concerns regarding the balls, the debate over it is likely to continue.