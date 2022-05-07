'To The Point Of Self-harming...': Nick Kyrgios Breaks Silence On Mental Health Struggles

Australian tennis star Nick Krygios has opened up on his mental struggles from 2019, a period so dark that he inflicted self-harm upon himself and also consumed drugs. While the 27-year-old is one player who is known to speak his mind out and has often been in the limelight for various controversies, he did highlight a period where he felt extremely depressed.

Nick Kyrgios highlights dark period in life

While speaking to the Wide World of Sports, Nick Kyrgios provided a detailed description of all the mental health struggles he has had from having issues with his family to consuming drugs and feeling worthless. When asked how serious his issues were, he responded, "It was very serious, to the point of self-harm and it's not okay."

The Australian explained by further adding, "I guess I pushed everyone that cared about me away and I wasn't communicating, and I just shut down real life and I was trying to handle and tackle my problems head-on. I was abusing alcohol a lot, and drugs and that spiraled out of control."

He then went on to add how times have changed significantly for the better now by stating, "Now I barely drink – I literally have a glass of wine at dinner. That was the initial kind of thing I had to clean up a little bit and then build my relationship back with my family and get into healthier habits like the basics; like diet, getting good sleep, trying to train a little bit more and that was it. I think COVID helped me a lot with that."

And that is not it as Kyrgios also explained how he hated his life and felt worthless at one stage. "I felt I was letting people down all the time. I felt worthless, to be honest. I didn't feel comfortable. I hated my life at one stage. I was cutting, burning, just pretty f***** up shit. It was so dark that I kind of liked it as well, like asking people to do it and stuff. What doesn't kill you makes you stranger (and stronger). I'm still a bit cooked," adding the 27-year old about his mental health struggles.

This is not the first time that Kyrgios has opened up about his mental health struggles, as previously he had also put up a detailed post on his official social media handles.