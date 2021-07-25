Tokyo Olympics 2020: Sania Mirza & Ankita Raina Knocked Out In Women's Doubles 1st Round

The Indian duo of Sania Mirza and youngster Ankita Raina's Tokyo Olympics 2020 campaign ended even before it started after their 6-0, 6-7, 8-10 defeat to Ukraine's Liudmyla Kichenok and Nadiia Kichenok in their first-round match of the women's doubles on Sunday.

The Indian pair of Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina exited the tournament despite winning the first set 6-0 and also taking a 5-3 lead in the second.

Sania & Ankita failed to capitalise once they had their opponents on the mat as the Ukraniajn duo staged a remarkable comeback to take the set 7-6 and force a decider where the Indian duo yet again failed to rediscover their rhythm as they have now been sent packing back.

This was Sania Mirza's fourth appearance at the Olympic Games whereas, Ankita Raina had made her debut at the quadrennial event.

The tennis sensation had competed at the previous editions in the women's doubles category where she had teamed up with the likes of Sunitha Rao (Beijing 2008), Rushmi Chakravarthi (London 2012), and, Prarthana Thombare (Rio 2016) respectively but failed to manage a podium finish on all three occasions.

The closest Mirza had come to a podium finish was at the 2016 Rio Olympics itself when she had teamed up with Rohan Bopanna in the mixed doubles category. The pair had successfully reached the semi-finals before going down to the US team of Venus Williams and Rajeev Ram 6-2, 2-6, 3-10 which meant that the duo was out of contention for the gold medal match but could still finish with bronze provided they won the loser's final.

However, their medal hopes were dashed after they went down to the Czech duo of Lucie Hradecka and Radek Stepanek 1-6 5-7 in the all-important bronze medal match and the star duo had to return back empty-handed.