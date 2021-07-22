Tokyo Olympics 2020 Tennis Draw Revealed As Novak Djokovic Begins Pursuit Of Golden Slam

Novak Djokovic's historic pursuit of a Golden Slam will begin at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 scheduled to begin from Friday, July 23. As per the men's Olympics tennis draw, which was announced on Thursday, July 22, Djokovic is drawn in the same half as Andrey Rublev and Alexander Zverev. The 20-time Grand Slam winner has a 34-3 match record this season and also won the first three Grand Slams of the year.

Olympics tennis draw: Novak Djokovic faces Hugo Dellien in Round 1

World number one Novak Djokovic begins his Golden Slam pursuit with a first-round match against Bolivia's Hugo Dellien at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. After that, the 34-year old could potentially face a third-round challenge against ATP Next Gen star Lorenzo Musetti. The Serbian fought back from two sets to love down against Musetti in the Roland Garros fourth-round last month before eventually winning the title. Djokovic may then meet Rublev for the first time in the quarter-finals before hoping to extend a five-match winning streak against Zverev in the semis.

The draw for the #Tokyo 2020 tennis tournament is complete. 🎾



So many great opening matchups:



Nishikori🇯🇵 v Rublev

Kohlschreiber🇩🇪 v Tsitsipas🇬🇷

Murray🇬🇧 v Auger-Aliassime🇨🇦

Zheng🇨🇳 v Osaka🇯🇵

Suarez Navarro🇪🇸 v Jabeur🇹🇳

Pliskova🇨🇿 v Cornet🇫🇷#UnitedByEmotion https://t.co/DsbOIpyzsP — #Tokyo2020 (@Tokyo2020) July 22, 2021

Novak Djokovic's record at Olympics

The only piece of silverware missing in Novak Djokovic's trophy cabinet is the gold medal at Olympics. In three appearances at the showpiece event, Djokovic's best result has been clinching a bronze medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. However, if the Serbian legend is to win a Golden Slam, he will require to win all four Grand Slam events and a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Germany's Steffi Graf remains the only tennis player to have won the Golden Slam, when she won it in 1988.

Novak Djokovic confident of winning Golden Slam

Novak Djokovic arrives into Tokyo Olympics 2020 buzzing with confidence as the Serbian legend is confident, he can become the first men's singles player to win the Golden Slam. As quoted by Montenegro's MINA news agency, Djokovic said, "The Olympics and the US Open are obviously my biggest objectives for the remainder of the season, and it’s going to be demanding. But I am full of confidence and motivated to represent Serbia in the best possible way. I am yearning for a medal in Tokyo, hopefully, gold, and then I’ll go to New York aiming to complete it all."