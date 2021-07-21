Tokyo Olympics: Somdev Devvarman Backs Bopanna, Says 'false Hope Could Have Been Avoided'

Former Indian tennis Ace Somdev Devvarman on Wednesday, July 21 said that there was no need for the All India Tennis Federation (AITA) to give false hopes of qualification to Rohan Bopanna ahead of the Tokyo Olympics and backed him up as well.

On Monday, Bopanna had said that the International Tennis Federation (ITF) had never accepted an entry for him and Sumit Nagal for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics and had made it clear that no changes were allowed after the deadline of nomination unless there was an injury or illness. A day later, Bopanna shared a call recording of his conversation allegedly AITA Secretary-General Anil Dhupar, in which the latter can be heard saying that ITF has accepted the entries of Bopanna and Sumit Nagal.

In response to this AITA made it clear that it is disappointed at the recent turn of events after Bopanna slammed the federation for playing with the careers of players and even termed the federation 'incompetent'.

Somdev, in a conversation with ANI, talked about how such things do not happen at Grand Slams because the players are not dependent on anyone else whereas when representing the country players have to go through the federation.

"There is a reason it does not happen at Grand Slams and that is because players are not dependent on anybody else for their professional careers. When you are playing for the country, you have to go through the federation. I guess every time it has happened and there has been one common denominator, that’s been the AITA. The sad thing about this current situation, one thing we need to understand as fans and viewers, regardless of who messed up, there was no way we were getting a men’s doubles team into the Olympics," said Somdev.

Could have all been avoided, says Somdev

Somdev then talked about how this all could have been avoided and handled better. He said he sympathises with Bopanna and that he is a very straightforward person. He talked about the false hope that was given to the players and press conferences were held and it all could have been avoided if there was a better understanding of the rules.

“It is the first thing that you need to try and understand. It is just sad because it could have been easily avoided. It is unnecessary and it takes away the attention from the players. The situation could have been handled better. Yes, I sympathise with Rohan, at the end of the day, more than anything else; he is a friend of mine. We have represented India a number of times. Rohan is a pretty straight-up guy, where he was expressing his disappointment was the lines of communication were just awful,” he added.

“False hope was given, people were misled, press conferences were held and all this could have been avoided by a better understanding of the rules. Having a straight-up conversation, yeah, we are not getting in based on rankings and we have no chance. Rohan is a professional at the end of the day, he would take that. It was disappointing, as a player, it was disappointing to see the lack of respect towards the players. These are the same people, Rohan was ranked the highest in 2016 and he had the option of playing with whoever he wanted to.”

Somdev then said that Bopanna did not choose his final partner and he was in a way forced to play with a player because of the decision the AITA made. Somdev also mentioned when Bopanna was just two-three points away from a medal only to now see him being given misinformation and then 'throw him under the bus and then to say he was not good enough'.

