Tokyo Olympics: Spain's Paula Badosa Retires In Quarterfinals Mid-game Due To Heatstroke

Spain's Paula Badosa retired mid-game due to heatstroke at the Tokyo Olympics the same day Russia's Daniil Medvedev had an angry outburst regarding the heat. While Medvedev was able to emerge victorious in his match, Badosa was unable to even finish her match. The Spanish player left the court in a wheelchair after retiring from her quarter-final match against Marketa Vondrousova.

Paula Badosa suffers heatstroke at Tokyo Olympics 2020

Paula Badosa lost the first set against Marketa Vondrousova 6-3 but was unable to carry on playing after a long medical timeout. Speaking after the match, Badosa said, "It was a shame to finish this way. The conditions have been demanding since the first day, we tried to adapt as best as possible but the body did not hold out as needed. I suffered heatstroke as you all saw and I didn't feel fit to continue taking part in the match." The world number 29 later also withdrew from her mixed doubles match with Pablo Carreno Busta.

Absolutely heartbreaking as Paula Badosa retires due to heat. Vondrousova is into the semis. pic.twitter.com/BNksT22RmZ — ‎‎‎‎‎ . (@Ashish__TV) July 28, 2021

Daniil Medvedev has an angry outburst at chair umpire

World number two Daniil Medvedev overcame the scorching heat to overcome the difficult challenge of Italy's Fabio Fognini on Wednesday. Medvedev won 6-2, 3-6, 6-2 in two hours and 26 minutes to progress to the quarter-finals at the Tokyo Olympics. The 25-year-old took two medical timeouts on the court and also had the trainer on as he struggled with breathing issues.

Furthermore, the Russian also had an angry outburst at the chair umpire mid-game. Speaking to the umpire, Medvedev said, "I'm fine. If I die, will the ITF [governing body the International Tennis Federation] take responsibility?"

Tokyo Olympics tennis matches rescheduled due to heat concerns

After the recent incidents involving Paula Badosa and Daniil Medvedev, organizers announced on Thursday that start times for matches would be pushed back. The ITF said, "in the interests of player health and welfare" the matches would start at 3 PM local time rather than 11 AM from Thursday. "The decision... is possible due to the outcomes of today's matches across the five competitions being staged and the size of player field, and is designed to further safeguard player health," said the governing body in a statement.