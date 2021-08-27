Tokyo Paralympics: Deepa Malik Proud Of Bhavina Patel, Wants 'brighter Shade' Of Medal

India's paddler Bhavinaben Patel on Friday scripted history at the Tokyo Paralympics as she became the first Indian to enter the semi-final with a dominating win over World Number 2 Borislava Rankovic of Serbia in the women's singles Class 4 event. With the win in the quarter-final, Bhavinaben Patel also ensured India its first medal at the Tokyo Paralympics. Now, Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) President Deepa Malik has expressed her elation and also congratulated the paddler for her stellar performance.

Deepa Malik hails Bhavina Patel

Deepa Malik took to Twitter and wrote that she was proud of Bhavina Patel. However, she is hoping for Bhavina to turn her medal into 'darker shades'. Deepa Malik was hinting at Bhavinaben going on to win gold at the Tokyo Paralympics.

Absolutely proud... But waiting for a brighter shade .. so more power to you dear @BhavinaPatel6 for tomorrow morning match... All the best , country is proud of you @PMOIndia @narendramodi @ianuragthakur @vijayrupanibjp @IndiaSports @Media_SAI https://t.co/HUunYmOXNs — Deepa Malik (@DeepaAthlete) August 27, 2021

Deepa Malik also expressed her gratitude to Union Minister Nisith Pramanik after he posted a heartful congratulatory message for Bhavinaben Patel. Expressing her gratitude to Nisith Pramanik Deepa wrote, "Your words of encouragement will infuse great zeal and enthusiasm."

Your words of encouragement will infuse great zeal and enthusiasm. Thank you sir for #Praise4Para . @BhavinaPatel6 has indeed made us all proud. #betibachao #betiKhilao https://t.co/E29iTiBEID — Deepa Malik (@DeepaAthlete) August 27, 2021

Bhavinaben Patel Storms Into Semi-final

34-year-old Bhavinaben Patel beat Rio Paralympics champion Borislava Rankovic by 11-5, 11-6, 11-7. Bhavinaben got off to a good start as she took the first game 11-5 in just 5 mins. She continued her surge in the second set and clinched it by 11-6. Riding on that brilliant momentum, Bhavinaben again faced no resistance from the Serbian and sealed the match by an 11-7 victory in the third set.

Earlier on Friday, Bhavinaben qualified for the quarter-finals of the Tokyo Paralympics after a scintillating 3-0 win over Joyce de Oliviera of Brazil. Bhavinaben defeated Joyce in three straight sets 3-0 (12-10, 13-11, 11-6) to clinch the game and move into the next round

Sportspersons in the Class 4 category have fair sitting balance and fully functional arms and hands. Their impairment may be due to a lower spinal cord lesion or cerebral palsy. Now, Bhavinaben Patel will take on Zhang Miao of China in the semifinals at Tokyo Paralympics on Saturday.

As per PTI, Bhavinaben hails from Sundhiya village in Mehsana district in Gujarat. She moved to Ahmedabad after marrying Nikunj Patel, who has played junior cricket for Gujarat. Her father runs a small cutlery shop in the village.

"She is 90% disabled but she has the willpower and determination of 10 able-bodied people. I get inspired from her will and confidence," said Nikunj referring to his wife's disability due to polio affliction in childhood as reported by PTI.

(Image Credits: @Deepaathlete/Twitter)